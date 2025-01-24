Summary
- The latest Deloitte Money League, for the 2023/24 season, has been revealed.
- The top three positions are unmoved from last season, though two of those clubs made less last season than the campaign prior.
- The highest-ranked club became the first team in history to generate over 1 billion Euros in revenue.
There is an ever-increasing focus in modern football on the financial side of the game. Although fans of football, as a whole, are only interested in performances and results from their favourite team, or teams, the figures in charge of these clubs, more often than not, are more concerned with numbers and figures.
Sponsorship deals, selling merchandise and deals on broadcasting are just some of the ways by which football clubs can bring in extra money, along with revenue generated from their matches. Despite money in the game already being at a ludicrous level, it is highly unlikely that this trend of increased investment will cease any time soon.
With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT have looked into the richest clubs in world football based on their revenue, with the information coming from Deloitte's latest money league. See the results below.
|
The 20 richest clubs in world football (Revenue)
|
Rank
|
Last Year's Rank
|
Club
|
2023/24 Revenue
|
2022/23 Revenue
|
2021/22 Revenue
|
1st
|
1st
|
Real Madrid
|
£883.7 million
|
£723 million
|
£604.4 million
|
2nd
|
2nd
|
Manchester City
|
£708 million
|
£718.2 million
|
£619.1 million
|
3rd
|
3rd
|
Paris Saint-Germain
|
£681 million
|
£697.2 million
|
£554.1 million
|
4th
|
5th
|
Manchester United
|
£651 million
|
£648.5 million
|
£583.2 million
|
5th
|
6th
|
Bayern Munich
|
£646 million
|
£647 million
|
£553.5 million
|
6th
|
4th
|
Barcelona
|
£642 million
|
£695.8 million
|
£540.4 million
|
7th
|
10th
|
Arsenal
|
£605 million
|
£463.1 million
|
£367.1 million
|
8th
|
7th
|
Liverpool
|
£604.1 million
|
£593.8 million
|
£594.3 million
|
9th
|
8th
|
Tottenham
|
£519.5 million
|
£549.2 million
|
£442.8 million
|
10th
|
9th
|
Chelsea
|
£461.3 million
|
£512.5 million
|
£481.3 million
|
11th
|
12th
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
£434.3 million
|
£365.3 million
|
£302.4 million
|
12th
|
15th
|
Atletico Madrid
|
£346.4 million
|
£316.6 million
|
£333.6 million
|
13th
|
13th
|
AC Milan
|
£336.3 million
|
£335.1 million
|
£218 million
|
14th
|
14th
|
Inter Milan
|
£330 million
|
£329.5 million
|
£261.2 million
|
15th
|
17th
|
Newcastle United
|
£314.3 million
|
£250.3 million
|
£179.4 million
|
16th
|
11th
|
Juventus
|
£300.1 million
|
£376 million
|
£339.4 million
|
17th
|
18th
|
West Ham United
|
£272 million
|
£239.2 million
|
£255.1 million
|
18th
|
21st
|
Aston Villa
|
£261.9 million
|
£211.2 million
|
£177.4 million
|
19th
|
20th
|
Marseille
|
£242 million
|
£224.7 million
|
£201.2 million
|
20th
|
29th
|
Lyon
|
£223 million
|
£168.1 million
|
N/A
|
Information via Deloitte
20th-16th
Lyon, Marseille, Aston Villa, West Ham United, Juventus
Footing the latest edition of Deloitte's Money League are two of the three Ligue 1 teams that feature on it, Lyon and Marseille. Though Lyon have had their struggles in recent months, having been handed a provisional relegation, the club turned over an extra £55 million of revenue compared to the season prior. As for Marseille, they have risen one place from last year, having made £242 million throughout the last campaign.
Ahead of the two French sides are two English sides. Aston Villa have jumped to 18th this year from 21st, something that their Champions League qualification no doubt helped with. West Ham United, meanwhile, have risen one place from 18th and sit behind Juventus, who have slipped five places from 11th in last year's rankings to 16th in 2025.
10 Most Consistent Players in Premier League History [Ranked]
From clinical forwards to tireless midfield engines and defensive stalwarts, here are ten players who defined consistency in Premier League history.