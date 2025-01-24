Summary

  • The latest Deloitte Money League, for the 2023/24 season, has been revealed.
  • The top three positions are unmoved from last season, though two of those clubs made less last season than the campaign prior.
  • The highest-ranked club became the first team in history to generate over 1 billion Euros in revenue.

There is an ever-increasing focus in modern football on the financial side of the game. Although fans of football, as a whole, are only interested in performances and results from their favourite team, or teams, the figures in charge of these clubs, more often than not, are more concerned with numbers and figures.

Sponsorship deals, selling merchandise and deals on broadcasting are just some of the ways by which football clubs can bring in extra money, along with revenue generated from their matches. Despite money in the game already being at a ludicrous level, it is highly unlikely that this trend of increased investment will cease any time soon.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT have looked into the richest clubs in world football based on their revenue, with the information coming from Deloitte's latest money league. See the results below.

The 20 richest clubs in world football (Revenue)

Rank

Last Year's Rank

Club

2023/24 Revenue

2022/23 Revenue

2021/22 Revenue

1st

1st

Real Madrid

£883.7 million

£723 million

£604.4 million

2nd

2nd

Manchester City

£708 million

£718.2 million

£619.1 million

3rd

3rd

Paris Saint-Germain

£681 million

£697.2 million

£554.1 million

4th

5th

Manchester United

£651 million

£648.5 million

£583.2 million

5th

6th

Bayern Munich

£646 million

£647 million

£553.5 million

6th

4th

Barcelona

£642 million

£695.8 million

£540.4 million

7th

10th

Arsenal

£605 million

£463.1 million

£367.1 million

8th

7th

Liverpool

£604.1 million

£593.8 million

£594.3 million

9th

8th

Tottenham

£519.5 million

£549.2 million

£442.8 million

10th

9th

Chelsea

£461.3 million

£512.5 million

£481.3 million

11th

12th

Borussia Dortmund

£434.3 million

£365.3 million

£302.4 million

12th

15th

Atletico Madrid

£346.4 million

£316.6 million

£333.6 million

13th

13th

AC Milan

£336.3 million

£335.1 million

£218 million

14th

14th

Inter Milan

£330 million

£329.5 million

£261.2 million

15th

17th

Newcastle United

£314.3 million

£250.3 million

£179.4 million

16th

11th

Juventus

£300.1 million

£376 million

£339.4 million

17th

18th

West Ham United

£272 million

£239.2 million

£255.1 million

18th

21st

Aston Villa

£261.9 million

£211.2 million

£177.4 million

19th

20th

Marseille

£242 million

£224.7 million

£201.2 million

20th

29th

Lyon

£223 million

£168.1 million

N/A

Information via Deloitte

20th-16th

Lyon, Marseille, Aston Villa, West Ham United, Juventus

Footing the latest edition of Deloitte's Money League are two of the three Ligue 1 teams that feature on it, Lyon and Marseille. Though Lyon have had their struggles in recent months, having been handed a provisional relegation, the club turned over an extra £55 million of revenue compared to the season prior. As for Marseille, they have risen one place from last year, having made £242 million throughout the last campaign.

Ahead of the two French sides are two English sides. Aston Villa have jumped to 18th this year from 21st, something that their Champions League qualification no doubt helped with. West Ham United, meanwhile, have risen one place from 18th and sit behind Juventus, who have slipped five places from 11th in last year's rankings to 16th in 2025.

Ryan Giggs (Manchester United) , James Milner (Liverpool), Ashley Cole (Chelsea) with Premier League theme
Related
10 Most Consistent Players in Premier League History [Ranked]

From clinical forwards to tireless midfield engines and defensive stalwarts, here are ten players who defined consistency in Premier League history.

15th-11th

Newcastle United, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund