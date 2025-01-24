Summary The latest Deloitte Money League, for the 2023/24 season, has been revealed.

The top three positions are unmoved from last season, though two of those clubs made less last season than the campaign prior.

The highest-ranked club became the first team in history to generate over 1 billion Euros in revenue.

There is an ever-increasing focus in modern football on the financial side of the game. Although fans of football, as a whole, are only interested in performances and results from their favourite team, or teams, the figures in charge of these clubs, more often than not, are more concerned with numbers and figures.

Sponsorship deals, selling merchandise and deals on broadcasting are just some of the ways by which football clubs can bring in extra money, along with revenue generated from their matches. Despite money in the game already being at a ludicrous level, it is highly unlikely that this trend of increased investment will cease any time soon.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT have looked into the richest clubs in world football based on their revenue, with the information coming from Deloitte's latest money league. See the results below.

The 20 richest clubs in world football (Revenue) Rank Last Year's Rank Club 2023/24 Revenue 2022/23 Revenue 2021/22 Revenue 1st 1st Real Madrid £883.7 million £723 million £604.4 million 2nd 2nd Manchester City £708 million £718.2 million £619.1 million 3rd 3rd Paris Saint-Germain £681 million £697.2 million £554.1 million 4th 5th Manchester United £651 million £648.5 million £583.2 million 5th 6th Bayern Munich £646 million £647 million £553.5 million 6th 4th Barcelona £642 million £695.8 million £540.4 million 7th 10th Arsenal £605 million £463.1 million £367.1 million 8th 7th Liverpool £604.1 million £593.8 million £594.3 million 9th 8th Tottenham £519.5 million £549.2 million £442.8 million 10th 9th Chelsea £461.3 million £512.5 million £481.3 million 11th 12th Borussia Dortmund £434.3 million £365.3 million £302.4 million 12th 15th Atletico Madrid £346.4 million £316.6 million £333.6 million 13th 13th AC Milan £336.3 million £335.1 million £218 million 14th 14th Inter Milan £330 million £329.5 million £261.2 million 15th 17th Newcastle United £314.3 million £250.3 million £179.4 million 16th 11th Juventus £300.1 million £376 million £339.4 million 17th 18th West Ham United £272 million £239.2 million £255.1 million 18th 21st Aston Villa £261.9 million £211.2 million £177.4 million 19th 20th Marseille £242 million £224.7 million £201.2 million 20th 29th Lyon £223 million £168.1 million N/A Information via Deloitte

20th-16th

Lyon, Marseille, Aston Villa, West Ham United, Juventus

Close

Footing the latest edition of Deloitte's Money League are two of the three Ligue 1 teams that feature on it, Lyon and Marseille. Though Lyon have had their struggles in recent months, having been handed a provisional relegation, the club turned over an extra £55 million of revenue compared to the season prior. As for Marseille, they have risen one place from last year, having made £242 million throughout the last campaign.

Ahead of the two French sides are two English sides. Aston Villa have jumped to 18th this year from 21st, something that their Champions League qualification no doubt helped with. West Ham United, meanwhile, have risen one place from 18th and sit behind Juventus, who have slipped five places from 11th in last year's rankings to 16th in 2025.

Related 10 Most Consistent Players in Premier League History [Ranked] From clinical forwards to tireless midfield engines and defensive stalwarts, here are ten players who defined consistency in Premier League history.

15th-11th

Newcastle United, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund