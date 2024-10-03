It is well known that Formula One is one of the most lucrative sports in the world, there is an incredible amount of cash flow involved, from sponsorships to salaries, and just building a car costs millions. But those who take a seat in the cockpit and risk their lives up to 24 weekends a year are making money that would make even other elite-level athletes cry.

Individual driver salaries in Formula One have always been inflated because of the high-risk factor in the sport, but the market is also based on talent and potential. For example, in 2024, Lando Norris made an estimated $20 million at McLaren, and Charles Leclerc pocketed $34 million from the Scuderia Ferrari. These are two of the most talented young drivers on the current Formula One grid, but for those who are established world champions and race winners, the numbers are mind-blowing.

Current defending world champion Max Verstappen took home an impressive $55 million for his good work at Red Bull. Sir Lewis Hamilton, seven-time world champion, earned $45 million with the Silver Arrows and is expected to earn $100 million with Ferrari in 2025 (including bonuses and sponsorships)

Impressive as these numbers are, to truly understand the immense wealth of these drivers, one must look into the history books, at the pioneers of the sport and the most successful drivers of all time who have amassed hundreds of millions on and off the racetrack.

This list, as per GQ, names the top 10 richest F1 drivers in the history of the sport, and is an approximation of net worth in US dollars.

10 richest F1 drivers of all time Position Driver Net worth 10. Alain Prost $100m 9. Eddie Irvine $122m 8. Mario Andretti $132m 7. Sebastian Vettel $143m 6. Jenson Button $150m 5. Kimi Raikkonen $185m 4. Niki Lauda $200m 3. Fernando Alonso $264m 2. Lewis Hamilton $300m 1. Michael Schumacher $600m

10 Alain Prost

Net worth: $100 million

Alain Prost is a four-time world champion with most of his earnings being collected from being sat in the driver’s seat and getting a record 51 race wins, before the arrival of Michael Schumacher. Involved in the sport from 1980 through to 1993, the Frenchman had plenty of years to take home the money, and he took home enough to earn himself 10th place on this list. His title-winning seasons came in 1985, 1986, 1989, and finally 1993, after which, he retired.

9 Eddie Irvine

Net worth: $122 million

Earning a whopping $50 million for his time racing for Ferrari in the ‘90s, Irvine put his money to work, making a foray into property investment where the majority of his net worth is derived. Debuting in 1993, Irvine drove in F1 all the way through to 2002 before finally retiring from the sport. His last few years came while racing for Jaguar Racing, where he finished 13th, 12th, and ninth respectively. His best season came in 1999, when he finished as runner-up while driving for Ferrari.

8 Mario Andretti

Net worth: $132 million

The American is the only racing driver in history to win a race in Formula One, Nascar, IndyCar, Daytona 500, and the World Sportscar Championship. This puts him in a highly respected position, and almost certainly saw him earning a large sack of money. His finest time in F1 came in 1978, when he won the Drivers' Championship while driving for John Player Team Lotus. He raced 16 times that season, winning six of the races, and finishing on the podium seven times.

7 Sebastian Vettel

Net worth: $143 million

The German four-time world champion has raced for Red Bull, Ferrari, and retired at Aston Martin. Earning $50 million a year during his three-year contract with Ferrari, and nearly $20 million a year with Aston Martin, he also had major endorsements from Shell and Casio during the course of his career. Unsurprisingly, his finest years came with the dominant Red Bull vehicle, which saw him win all of his Drivers' Championships back-to-back. From 2010 to 2013, he was simply unstoppable, winning championships and taking home big money in the process.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Sebastian Vettel won FOUR Drivers' Championships back-to-back during his stint with Red Bull.

6 Jenson Button

Net worth: $150 million

Former world champion Briton, Jenson Button, earned a reported $17 million-a-year during his time at McLaren. He now works as a broadcaster for Sky Sports F1 and has a portfolio of property investments in Britain and Bahrain. His lone world championship win came in 2009, a year in which he finished on the podium nine times in 17 races. He eventually would retire from F1 in 2017.

5 Kimi Raikkonen

Net worth: $185 million

‘The Iceman’ was featured on the Forbes highest-paid athletes list back in 2015, boasting $27 million in earnings, and at the peak of his career was earning over $45 million. He, similarly to others featured on this list, has made a series of smart property investments, in Thailand and Finland. Similar to the entrant before him, he is also a one-time world champion, taking home the title with Ferrari in 2007. He couldn't quite replicate those heights, however, in the years that followed, and eventually retired from racing in 2021.

4 Niki Lauda

Net worth: $200 million

Niki Lauda was a three-time world champion during his time as a driver, taking to the cockpit for both Ferrari and McLaren, the two giants of the sport at the time. He also founded and sold two airlines, helped build Mercedes into the Formula One team they are today, and made multiple appearances on TV and in films. His Drivers' Championship wins came in 1975, 1977, and finally in 1984. He then retired following the conclusion of the 1985 season.

3 Fernando Alonso

Net worth: $264 million

In a long and illustrious career, the Spanish two-time world champion has driven for McLaren, Ferrari, Renault (now Alpine), and Aston Martin. He was reportedly making $30 million a year for his time at both McLaren and Alpine, and is now making $18 million at Aston Martin at 43 years old. Alonso won his titles in back-to-back years, taking home the silverware in 2005 and then again in 2006. During those seasons, he was truly dominant, racing in 37 Grands Prix and finishing on the podium 29 times.

2 Lewis Hamilton

Net worth: $300 million

Considered one of, if not, the greatest Formula One drivers of all time, Sir Lewis Hamilton has won 105 races, had 197 podium finishes, and won seven world championships. Last year, he earned $45 million with Mercedes, but is expected to go on to Ferrari in 2025 and earn $100 million per year. He also has business ventures outside of Formula One, including a clothing brand and his non-alcoholic Agave drink brand. We think it'll be very hard to topple the Brit on this list, and wouldn't be surprised if he one day overtakes number one...

1 Michael Schumacher

Net worth: $600 million

The richest Formula One driver on the planet is another seven-time world champion, Michael Schumacher, who had the previous record of 91 race wins before Hamilton took it away. His immense fortune is worthy of his impact on Formula One, and he is truly an icon of the sport. His time in the cockpit of the Ferrari was truly dominant, and no one came close to defeating him. In fact, in 11 seasons, he won the Drivers' Championship an impressive seven times. He later returned to the sport, which didn't quite go the way he had hoped, but he still added to his incredible net worth during that time.