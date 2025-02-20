Football has made countless players and managers incredibly wealthy - particularly over the past few decades. These days, both players and managers at the top of the sport are making eye-watering sums of money every year.

As some clubs have started spending significant fees on just hiring managers, they're also paying them astronomical wages. But who are the richest managers in the world based on net worth?

Whether it's from outside ventures, successful stints at particular clubs or an illustrious career among the top sides, there are a handful of managers who don't even need to coach for the money anymore and simply do it for the love of the game. A report from The Sun in 2023 revealed the 10 richest football managers on the planet right now. So, with a couple of small adjustments in the months since, here are the 10 football managers with the highest net worth today.

10 Arsene Wenger

Net worth: £39 million

Known for his incredible stint as Arsenal manager, which saw the Gunners lift multiple Premier League trophies and become the first team in the division's history to go an entire season unbeaten, Arsene Wenger hasn't managed a football team since he left the Emirates Stadium in 2017. However, the legendary Frenchman has since taken on a role as FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development.

Considered a genius and a man well ahead of his time during his career, Wenger has earned a pretty penny over the years and has an estimated net worth of £39 million. The 75-year-old is one of the most intimidating managers in football history and has earned every bit of his wealth.

9 Carlo Ancelotti

Net worth: £41.4 million

Few managers are as decorated as Carlo Ancelotti. He's guided the likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid to incredible success over the years, and he's deservedly considered one of the best managers of all time. For all the trophies he's brought to those who have employed him, he's been paid handsomely along the way.

The Italian recently revealed his intention to leave Los Blancos at the end of the 2024-25 campaign. Whether that will bring his managerial career to an end or if he'll move on to another club in the future remains to be seen - but one thing's for sure: with a net worth of £41.4 million, he has the money to retire comfortably.

8 Jurgen Klopp

Net worth: £41.8 million

There are few managers who galvanised a fanbase and transformed a club's fortunes quite like Jurgen Klopp did for Liverpool. Before he was at Anfield, though, he was also beloved by the Borussia Dortmund faithful. The connections he built with each fanbase is unlike anything supporters have seen before, and he was rewarded for his success with plenty of money over the years.

Now working as the Head of Global Soccer for the Red Bull franchise, the German has amassed a net worth of just over £41 million - and that number will only continue to rise now that he's taken on his new role.

7 Sir Alex Ferguson

Net worth: £53.6 million

The greatest manager of all time, it's only fitting that Sir Alex Ferguson is one of the richest bosses of all time. The Scot is responsible for transforming Manchester United into one of the biggest football clubs on the planet. Despite their struggles in the years following his retirement, the club is still considered one of the biggest around - and that's largely down to him.

Ferguson guided United to an unprecedented amount of silverware over the course of his 27-year stint at Old Trafford. He never shied away from splashing cash on some of the best players around, but the club also paid him a substantial amount. He was recently let go from his role as an ambassador at the Red Devils, but with a net worth of £53.6 million, it's hard to imagine he'll miss the money.

6 Steven Gerrard

Net worth: £74.5 million

Things haven't quite panned out for Steven Gerrard as a manager yet, but he's still one of the richest to work in the role. After a bright start with Rangers, the Liverpool legend struggled to find much success with Aston Villa and recently left his role in Saudi Arabia as head coach of Al-Ettifaq.

It's unclear what the future holds for Gerrard and whether the former midfielder will return to management, but if he doesn't, he won't be struggling financially as his net worth of £74.5 million is enough to make him the sixth-richest manager in the world right now.

5 Zinedine Zidane

Net worth: £99 million

Zinedine Zidane's management career has consisted of just a pair of two-year stints in charge of Real Madrid, but that's more than enough to make him one of the most sought-after coaches in the sport. He's seemingly linked with every top vacancy in football, but hasn't returned to the hot seat following his second exit at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2021.

While his time as a manager has only spanned four years, he's achieved extraordinary success, including dominating the Champions League by winning the competition in three straight seasons. He's been out of the game now for several years, but still boats an estimated net worth of a cool £99 million.

4 Pep Guardiola

Net worth: £100 million

While Sir Alex Ferguson is considered the best manager in Premier League history, Pep Guardiola is quite clearly in second place ahead of anyone else. Whether it was with Manchester City, Bayern Munich or Barcelona, the revered coach has won silverware wherever he's gone. Pep has earned a reputation for spending a lot of money over the years, but he's also been paid an eye-watering amount of cash for his services as a manager.

Only two managers in the world are currently worth more tha