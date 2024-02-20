Highlights Faiq Bolkiah is the world's richest player with £16 billion, thanks to his wealthy background.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo make up the podium places, with net worths of £516m and £476m respectively.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe both have a net worth of over £100m. The latter's net worth will sky rocket when he signs terms for his new club.

Footballers are richer now than they ever have been and the top 16 wealthiest players in the world have been revealed. One shock name makes it in alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and other world-class superstars.

Sponsorship deals and brand endorsements add to the hefty wages that occupy the pockets of the top players in the world. There is a difference between being the highest-paid man in the sport and having the largest net worth.

Factors outside the beautiful game can add up to the total net worth of each player. Some agents have been working overtime to secure the best deals for their clients, but it is often the best players that get the biggest offers in this regard. With all that being said, GIVEMESPORT take a look at the richest players on the planet.

World's Richest Football Players Player Club Nation Net Worth Faiq Bolkiah Ratchaburi Brunei £16 billion Lionel Messi Inter Miami Argentina £516 million Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr Portugal £476 million Neymar Al-Hilal Brazil £198 million Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain France £143 million Paul Pogba Juventus France £99 million Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid France £71 million Mohamed Salah Liverpool Egypt £71 million Robert Lewandowski Barcelona Poland £67 million David de Gea None Spain £60 million Luis Suarez Inter Miami Uruguay £56 million Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City Belgium £56 million Jude Bellingham Real Madrid England £40 million Erling Haaland Manchester City Norway £32 million Harry Kane Bayern Munich England £32 million Jack Grealish Manchester City England £32 million Information via Celebrity Net Worth per The Scotsman and The Daily Mail

1 Faiq Bolkiah

Net Worth: £16 billion

A name that many will be unfamiliar with is Faiq Bolkiah, who is largely recognised as the richest football player in the world. It's not even close to the other players, including Messi and Ronaldo, but the American-born winger actually amassed his wealth from his rich background.

Bolkiah is the nephew of the Sultan of Brunei and essentially plays professional football out of his love for the game and as more of a hobby. He has been far less successful in the sport in comparison to some of the names yet to come, and it is therefore difficult to draw any sort of similarities. It's a truly unique situation.

2 Lionel Messi

Net Worth: £516 million

He was always going to be towards the top of this list, but Messi pips his biggest rivals to second spot with a comfortable margin between himself and third place. It's apt that the greatest player of all time has reaped the financial rewards that come with being an elite player more than anyone else (with the obvious exception of Bolkiah).

Spending almost two decades with one of the biggest clubs in world football, Barcelona, before joining one of the wealthiest in Paris Saint-Germain, it's no surprise to see that the Argentine has amassed an enormous amount of money over his career. Other streams of income are factored into the eye-watering £516 million figure, including his huge Spotify endorsement as part of the lucrative contract he signed with Inter Miami in 2023.

3 Cristiano Ronaldo

Net Worth: £476 million

Ronaldo falls short of his long-term rival on the pitch in terms of his reported net worth. Nonetheless, his £476 million sum is still a massive amount of money and more than double the fourth-placed man on the list. Many brands have supported the Portuguese superstar throughout his career, and he is the highest-paid footballer in the world at the time of writing.

This comes as a result of the blockbuster contract the 39-year-old signed in January 2023 with Al-Nassr in the emerging Saudi Pro League. His name alone carries an incredible amount of value, so as absurd as it sounds, his £173 million annual salary isn't quite as outrageous as it first seems.

4 Neymar

Net Worth: £198 million

Football players have often had to settle for being the best of the rest due to Messi and Ronaldo being in a league of their own on the pitch. Neymar is a player that is firmly in contention for being the third-best player of the past decade, and the Brazilian tops the list of the chasing pack in net worth.

He is up there with the greatest Brazilian players in history, and that's saying something with the number of wonderfully talented footballers the South American country has produced. His stardom hasn't quite reached the levels of Ronaldo and Messi, but Neymar is still worth just shy of £200 million. The 32-year-old is a recognised figure outside the world of football and has picked up many sponsorship deals in his career.

5 Kylian Mbappe

Net Worth: £143 million

Kylian Mbappe could be in line for a huge signing-on fee in the coming months as the French attacker told PSG he would be leaving the club at the end of the 2023/24 campaign. This means his net worth could quickly shoot up depending on the terms he's offered by his new club.

To be so high on the list despite only being 25 is a testament to the superstar that the 2018 World Cup winner has become in the first half of his football career. He is partnered with world-renowned brands such as Nike and has appeared on the front cover of numerous FIFA game covers. This all adds to the very lucrative salary he makes from football to make Mbappe one of only five men to exceed the £100 million mark on this list.

6 Paul Pogba

Net Worth: £99 million

He may have become a largely forgotten man during his suspension from football, but Paul Pogba still ranks highly as the Juventus maestro was one of the most marketable players on the planet at one stage in his career. Brands were falling over themselves to be involved with the midfielder when he made his big return to Manchester United in 2016.

That transfer saw Pogba become the most expensive Premier League signing ever at the time, but it quickly turned into a disaster. While he didn't perform to the levels expected on the pitch, the 30-year-old's bank account has remained extremely well off ever since. His stocks have fallen within the game since his underwhelming stint at Old Trafford turned sour, but he is still doing extremely well for himself.

7 Antoine Griezmann

Net Worth:£71 million

The first name that may really raise some eyebrows. Antoine Griezmann has been a wonderful player for the better part of a decade now, and it feels like the Atletico Madrid ace is finally getting the recognition he truly deserves as one of the best forwards in the world.

Griezmann was one of the poster boys of France's Euro 2016 campaign. As the host nation, they fell short in the final, but the attacker saw his stock rise from that point. An unsuccessful stint at Barcelona overshadowed the strong career he has had, but his return to Atletico has helped him regain his status as a brilliant player. The move to Camp Nou may have been ill-advised in football terms, but it has done his net worth no harm at all.

8 Mohamed Salah

Net Worth: £71 million

The Premier League is among the richest leagues in the world, with players in the English top flight earning incredible salaries at the top clubs in particular. This is why it may be a surprise to some that it's taken this long to reach the first star from the division on the list.

Mohamed Salah is alongside Kevin De Bruyne as the best player in England and the Egyptian is arguably the biggest star footballer from Africa of all time. The 31-year-old was linked with a mega-money move to Saudi Arabia in 2023 and could have earned even more than his current eye-watering deal at Anfield. Sponsorship deals have flooded in for the winger, who has even featured in Pepsi adverts alongside Messi and other top names.

9 Robert Lewandowski

Net Worth: £67 million

Robert Lewandowski went from being the biggest star in the Bundesliga to one of the biggest in La Liga - a division flooded with star names - when he swapped Bayern Munich for Barcelona in 2022. The Polish talisman tops the list of players from the Spanish division, ahead of the likes of Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior.

At 35 years old, Lewandowski has had a long and storied career and his longevity to this point could play a huge role in his £67 million wealth. Some of the biggest endorsements to his name are Nike, Huawei and Proctor & Gamble (an American manufacturing company).

10 David de Gea

Net Worth:£60 million

Despite not having a club, David De Gea makes the top 10 with a net worth of £60 million. The Spanish goalkeeper has been a free agent since his Manchester United contract expired at the end of the 2022/23 campaign. There have been many rumblings of a return for the shot-stopper, but he is yet to sign on the dotted line for a new club.

He is one of the best 'keepers of his generation, with perhaps only Manuel Neuer having a claim to being better, and he is also the only number one to make the top 16 rich list here. De Gea's return would likely come with a huge salary and would only add to his healthy bank balance.