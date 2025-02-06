Summary TV pundits earn massive amounts of money from their roles in shaping football discourse.

Gary Lineker stands out as the highest-paid, with a staggering £30 million in earnings.

The industry is diverse, with trailblazers like Clare Balding and Kelly Cates making significant strides.

Football is no longer just a ninety-minute spectacle—it’s a never-ending drama woven into everyday life. Even when the ball isn’t rolling, the entertainment refuses to take a backseat. In today’s digital age, debates rage on for days, if not weeks, before and after every major fixture, turning the sport into a 24/7 talking point.

Put simply, there’s no escaping football. The faces breaking down the action from TV studios are now as celebrated as the stars on the pitch, their voices just as influential as the players they critique. But with this growing influence comes division—pundits are both loved and loathed, their popularity often dictated by the clubs they played for and whether their opinions strike a chord or spark outrage.

Whether fans hang on their every word or roll their eyes at their takes, one thing’s certain—there’s serious money to be made in football punditry. But who’s raking in the most? Thanks to research from The Sun, the 10 highest-paid British sports pundits have now been revealed.

10 Clare Balding

TV earnings: £1 milliion

A staple of British TV screens for decades, Clare Balding has worked on horse racing for Channel 4, and reported for the BBC's Olympic coverage a staggering seven times. Balding also joined Today at Wimbledon in 2015 and later stepped into the spotlight as the lead presenter, succeeding Sue Barker following her retirement in 2022.

Her sharp interview skills caught the attention of BT Sport, who handed her the reins of her own show. On The Clare Balding Show, she has sat down with some of the biggest names in sports, including Mike Tyson, Ronnie O'Sullivan, Lewis Hamilton, and Tom Daley. For many, there's hardly a face on the box more warming than that of the 54-year-old, who was awarded an OBE in 2013 for her service to broadcasting and journalism.

9 Jeff Stelling

TV earnings: £2 million

An absolute football brainbox, Jeff Stelling had been the motor-mouthed eyes and ears of British football fans for the best part of 29 years before he called time on his position at the centre of the Gillette Soccer Saturday studio in 2023. Although he can't be heard rattling away alongside the likes of Paul Merson anymore, he has his own show and regularly fronts talkSPORT's breakfast show.

Stelling was named Sports Broadcaster of the Year for four successive years by the Sports Journalists' Association, based on a poll of its members. And, in 2024, he was handed a well-deserved MBE.

8 Alex Scott

TV earnings: £2 million

In all of life's conflicts, there's a need for a fearless journalist like Alex Scott who isn't afraid to talk about the issues that everybody else wants to shy away from. During the 2022 World Cup, she wore a rainbow lace armband, despite calls from her bosses that the decision wouldn't have been wise in a country known to be less open-minded to different sexualities.

Perhaps that's why she was recently snubbed opportunities to join the Paris Olympic coverage or fit into the new-look Match of the Day panel. Nonetheless, she still earns a hefty amount from her appearances on Football Focus, and she's the chosen one in many others' eyes as Gary Lineker winds down the clock.

7 Laura Woods

TV earnings: £2.5 million

Another lionhearted female in sports is Laura Woods. But what makes her journey to the pinnacle of British TV even more respectable than many others around her on this list is that she wasn't a former footballer or coach. Instead, she worked her way up from being a runner for Sky Sports.

But she became a household name thanks to her brilliant talkSPORT breakfast show. Woods is now the leading host for TNT Sports' Champions League coverage, as well as the face of ITV's football coverage, although maternity leave means she's a much-missed face at the moment.

6 David Jones

TV earnings: £3 million

The role of David Jones cannot be understated. He may not be as popular or well-known as those he presents the talking points to (ie Roy Keane and the like), but he is often the glue that helps the rest of the panel stick. Often times, he is the fuel that keeps the engine running for Sky Sports.

Jones is a Sky Sports News original - joining the channel for their launch in 1998 alongside Georgie Thompson. Outside of presenting, he has a role as non-executive director of his beloved Sunderland AFC, keeping his reputation as an unsung hero well and truly burning.

5 Mark Pougatch

TV earnings: £3.5 million

Composed and assured, Mark Pougatch leads ITV’s flagship coverage of both football and rugby. Six years ago, he took over from Adrian Chiles as ITV’s chief football presenter, covering Champions League clashes and England internationals.

Prior to that, he dedicated 22 years to BBC Radio 5 Live, establishing himself as a respected voice in sports broadcasting. In the summer of 2016, he also joined BT Sport to host BT Sport Score, a direct rival to Sky Sports’ Gillette Soccer Saturday. But for some, he will be best-known for his coverage of FA Cup draws, because that seems to have become his forte.

4 Gabby Logan

TV earnings: £4 million

Gabby Logan is a household name in sports broadcasting, a familiar face on our screens and a seasoned pro in the industry. Since joining BBC Sport in 2007, she has stepped in as a stand-in for Gary Lineker on Match of the Day and has become the network’s go-to presenter for athletics.

Over the years, she has fronted coverage for the Olympics, London Marathon, Commonwealth Games, and World Athletics Championships. Most recently, she was part of the BBC’s presenting team for Euro 2024, making her a natural fit for her upcoming role sharing MOTD hosting duties.

3 Mark Chapman

TV earnings: £4 million

There can be a lot of umm'ing and ahh'ing over who truly deserves to take over Lineker's Match of the Day role, but that's solely down to the fact Britain is blessed with a cornucopia of punditry talent. However, perhaps there's nobody better placed than the winning candidate, Mark Chapman.

His quick wit and in-depth football knowledge have made him a fan favourite on Match of the Day 2 every Sunday. Chapman also leads Sports Report on BBC 5 Live - one of Britain’s longest-running radio shows and the world's oldest sports radio programme - along with The Monday Night Club. However, it’s his new role kicking off next season that will see his earnings skyrocket significantly.

2 Kelly Cates

TV earnings: £8 million

Kelly Cates is soaring the crest of a big wave in her career, having recently announced her move from Sky to the BBC to join Match of the Day. The beloved football presenter is the daughter of Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish, and she was one of the original faces of Sky Sports News when it launched in the late '90s.

Like Chapman, Cates has also hosted shows on BBC 5 Live, and her knack for making any conversation engaging has become almost effortless as she looks right at home next to the beautiful game's biggest names - the likes of Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, and Roy Keane.

1 Gary Lineker

TV earnings: £30 million

Having earned £22million more than his nearest rival, Gary Lineker isn't just on the TV, he might as well be the TV. Lineker, 62, began his TV journey on comedy quiz show They Think It's All Over as a team captain. In 1999, the former England star replaced Des Lynam as the anchorman for all football coverage, and he fronts Match of the Day.

If we were tasked with listing all of his accomplishments since hanging up the boots and becoming the country's finest media personality, we'd be here all day. But to name a few, the Walkers' poster boy owns Goalhanger Podcasts (his very own podcast empire), was named winner of the Manuel Vazquez Montalbano International Journalism Award for Sport, and is the longest-running Match of the Day presenter of all-time. Until he leaves his position this summer, the only way to avoid the former Leicester City forward is to cut your TV cables.