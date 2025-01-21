From relatively humble beginnings among a hardcore fanbase, the Ultimate Fighting Championship has grown into one of the top sporting properties on the planet in recent years. Now aligned with WWE as part of TKO Holdings, the brand is estimated to be worth several billion dollars.

While that's of more benefit to the company's shareholders than the fighters themselves, countless UFC stars have become millionaires because of their work inside the Octagon over the last two decades. A select few, though, enjoy a net worth of eight figures and beyond.

As the promotion's profile grows, so do the opportunities for its fighters to capitalise on their fame. In the coming years, a huge number of stars are likely to earn vast sums in the world's largest MMA promotion. Below is a look at the 10 richest UFC fighters in history, according to their respective net worth. It's packed with former champions and Octagon legends.