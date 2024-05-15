Highlights Jalen Brunson dominated the Indiana Pacers with 44 points in a pivotal Game 5 win.

The Knicks responded to a Game 4 blowout by returning the favor against the Pacers in Game 5.

Pacers' coach Rick Carlisle called the loss "embarrassing" and attributed it to a lack of effort.

The Indiana Pacers handed the New York Knicks an excruciating loss in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, but it would be the Knicks to rebound in Game 5 and hand the Pacers a taste of their own medicine. The Knicks went up in the series three games to two, thanks to a tremendous effort that resulted in a 121-91 blowout.

After fears of Jalen Brunson possibly playing hurt surfaced, the All-Star point guard silenced those doubts with a 44 point night. He reached that mark for the fifth time this postseason, and now has the second-most 40 point playoff games in franchise history. He will have a chance to tie Patrick Ewing on Friday during Game 6, when the Knicks will try to close the series out.

Carlisle Disgusted

Pacers' coach Rick Carlisle called his team's loss 'embarrassing'

If they fail to close the series out in Indianapolis, the Knicks have at least guaranteed themselves a Game 7 at Madison Square Garden, where they have played exceptionally well this postseason. Pacers coach Rick Carlisle was disgusted with his team’s play in Game 6, giving a brutally honest assessment during the postgame.

“Very, very poor effort obviously; lost every quarter, got annihilated in loose balls and rebounds, gave up 20 offensive rebounds and 29 more shots. So we all own it. But very embarrassing.” –Rick Carlisle

The primary story for the Knicks tonight was their depleted roster. New York has been unlucky when it comes to injuries, as the majority of their starters are absent for this series.

Julius Randle, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Mitchell Robinson are out for the playoffs, and OG Anunoby missed his third consecutive game with a hamstring strain. The plan for him is to return should the Knicks make it to the Conference Finals.

Small Lineup Doing Damage

The Knicks' "small lineup" caused the Pacers trouble in Game 5

Despite the Knicks’ depleted roster, they still annihilated the Pacers at Madison Square Garden by thirty points. Perhaps the Pacers came in to the game too cocky, believing they would pounce on a Knicks squad that had been decimated by injuries as they did in Game 4.

The game did get chippy at times, with multiple altercations between the two sides, so perhaps the Pacers were feeling the pressure. Carlisle alluded to that, acknowledging that the Knicks’ “smaller lineup” should have given the Pacers a better chance to do damage, but they did the opposite.

“A smaller lineup, intuitively you'd think it would give us a better chance to do well on the boards. But their overall level of fight in this game was superior to ours, and that's the bottom line." –Rick Carlisle

The Knicks will have a chance to reach the Conference Finals for the first time since 2000. Ironically, the Pacers defeated them in that series to advance to the NBA Finals, where they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers. But what is undeniable is that this series has turned into one of chippiness, grit, and overall fortitude.