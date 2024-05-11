Highlights The Pacers adjusted their defense by putting Aaron Nesmith on Jalen Brunson for Game 3.

After dropping the first two games of the Eastern Conference Semifinals to the New York Knicks, including blowing second-half leads in both affairs, the Indiana Pacers rebounded in Game 3. The game of grit saw the Pacers barely hold on to defeat a banged up Knicks squad by the skin of their teeth, but a win is a win.

After a series of miscues in the first two games which cost the Pacers wins, coach Rick Carlisle revealed that the team shifted and made some adjustments following Game 2, which they implemented in Game 3. And the changes appear to have been successful, for the most part.

Jalen Brunson has been the primary machine for the Knicks this season, and especially in the playoffs. After putting up 43 points in Game 1 of the series, he suffered a minor leg injury in Game 2, limiting his offensive production. He scored just 29 points in that game, and just 26 in Game 3, including a few missed shots and other miscues.

Nembhard to Nesmith

Taller defender covered Brunson in Game 3

However, according to Carlisle, Brunson’s woes have been the result of his team’s shift in gameplan. In the first two games, Carlisle primarily had Andrew Nembhard guard Brunson, but in Game 3, he decided to play Aaron Nesmith on him instead. That, combined with the leg injury, allowed Indiana to limit Brunson’s production.

“The idea was just change the matchup, get a little more size. And Aaron did as good a job, I think, as you can possibly do. It's just [that] Brunson's so good. I mean, he's the best scorer in the playoffs, I believe. We had good, timely help tonight too. So that helped.” – Rick Carlisle

Brunson is one of the smaller guards in the league, at 6-foot-2. Therefore, putting the 6-foot-6 Nesmith on him ended up being more effective than putting the 6-foot-4 Nembhard on him. Brunson has proved that no matter who is on him, he is hard to contain, but combined with the nagging injury which he played through, it gave the Pacers a decisive advantage.

Learning From the Past

Pacers adopted a strategy learned from their previous series

According to Carlisle, he and the Pacers learned to adapt during their opening round series against the Milwaukee Bucks, when the Bucks trotted out different lineups due to various different injuries to their starters. They transferred that strategy to this series, making adjustments for each game on an individual basis, as they come.

“We saw in the Milwaukee series that, you know, every game is different. Every game is going to have different things going on. You know, we can't give New York a recipe of the same thing over and over again, they're going to adjust. Brunson's too great a player.…And you know, look, game four could look completely different.” – Rick Carlisle

Depending on the situation in Game 4, Carlisle could (and most likely will) adopt a different approach. Perhaps he was able to implement those strategies in Game 3 because OG Anunoby, a crucial role player for the Knicks, was absent due to a hamstring strain suffered in Game 2. He will most likely be sidelined for Game 4 as well, so at this point, anything is on the table.

The odds to win the series are still in the Knicks’ favor, as they were able to hang in the game until the very end despite a severely depleted roster. But the Pacers will seek to even up the series at two games apiece, at which point it would be anyone’s game.