Wimbledon contender Carlos Alcaraz has been described as "something the sport has never seen" and a "generational talent" by legendary tennis coach Rick Macci.

The 20-year-old Spaniard tasted defeat in his semi-final match of the French Open against Novak Djokovic, but many are tipping the youngster to go on and have a stellar career in the sport after his electric first couple of years.

Carlos Alcaraz's career so far

Alcaraz began his career on the ATP tour in February 2020, where he made it to the second round of the Rio Open, but it was in 2021 when the tennis star really burst onto the scene.

In 2021, the Spaniard made his debut in some of the sport's biggest tournaments, including the French Open, Wimbledon, the Australian Open, and the US Open. Alcarez also went on to win his first career title, in the Croatia Open Umag. The Nike-sponsored athlete broke a number of records for youngest wins in tournament rounds throughout the calender year as a 17-year-old.

In 2022, Alcaraz really made his mark on the sport, with the highlights including his first major tournament win in the US Open against 5th seed Caspar Ruud, becoming the youngest World Ranked number one at just 19 years of age, which made him the first-ever teenage world number one in the history of the sport. The young star added five more titles to his trophy cabinet throughout the year, with two ATP Masters in Miami and Madrid, as well as the Rio Open and the Barcelona Open.

So far in 2023, Alcaraz has achieved a number of milestones, including his 100th career win and his 10th career title. He also won the Queen's Club Mens Title heading into Wimbledon, regaining him the No.1 spot in the world rankings.

What did Rick Macci have to say about Carlos Alcaraz?

Speaking on behalf of OLBG, Macci revealed that he believes Alcaraz is a talent that the sport has never had before.

He stated: "Alcaraz is a generational talent, he’s something the tennis world has never seen before. He brings something to the table that we’ve never witnessed.

"His make-up speed is like no other, once he hits that other gear, his speed is unreal. He’s great off the ground, his volleys are textbook, and he can chip it and rip it. He’s a Broadway performer, he was meant to do this, and he doesn’t feel the pressure. He loses a 20-ball rally and smiles at you! Mentally, he is very, very good."

What is next for Carlos Alcaraz?

Alcaraz has two more major tournaments to prepare for this year, with Wimbledon beginning in just a matter of days time. The Spaniard is yet to win that tournament, with his best finish being a fourth-round elimination last year, so he will be desperate to improve that result.

After Wimbledon, Alcaraz will have to defend his US Open title in August, where he will hope to be the youngest ever player to retain a major tennis tournament.

The future looks bright for Alcaraz, with his quality right now suggesting he has all the potential to go on and become one of the greatest Tennis players of all time.