Ricky Rubio's journey in the NBA has come to an unceremonious end.

Rubio took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce his retirement from the NBA on Thursday, putting the seal on a 12-year career in the Association.

"I wanted to post this message for you today because my NBA career has come to an end. After playing 12 years in the league, with all its ups and downs, I have collected lots of good memories and great relationships."

According to a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday, Rubio and the Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a contract buyout. Wojnarowski added that Rubio is expected to continue his career in his native Spain.

Cleveland will buy out the two remaining years on Rubio's contract ($6.1-million and $6.4-million, respectively), giving the club some salary cap relief and another open roster spot.

Over 698 career NBA games, the guard averaged 10.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game, while shooting 38.8 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from three-point range. He was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the fifth overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.

Rubio did not appear for the Cavaliers in the 2023-24 season, after stepping away from the team in the offseason to address mental health issues.

The 33-year-old addressed his decision to focus on his well-being and put his basketball career on hold in his retirement announcement.

"July 30th was one of the toughest nights of my life. My mind went to a dark place. The next day, I decided to stop my professional career."

The El Masnou, Spain native hopes to one day help others struggling with mental health issues through his experience.

"One day, when the time is right, I would love to share my full experience with you all so I can help support others going through similar situations. Until then, I would like to keep it private out of respect for my family and myself, as I'm still working on my mental health. But I'm proud to say I'm doing much better and getting better everyday."