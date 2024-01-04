This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Ricky Rubio's journey in the NBA seems to be coming to an unceremonious end.

According to a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday, Rubio and the Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a contract buyout, making the 12-year veteran a free agent. Wojnarowski added that Rubio is expected to continue his career in his native Spain.

Over 698 career NBA games, the guard averaged 10.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game, while shooting 38.8 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from three-point range. He was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the fifth overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.