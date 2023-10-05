Highlights Rico Lewis was singled out for special praise by Pep Guardiola, who described him as one of the best players he has ever worked with.

Lewis had an excellent game in both attack and defense against RB Leipzig, contributing an assist, completing 44 out of 47 passes, and making five key passes.

Lewis showcased his skill and versatility in his highlights, demonstrating his ability to find pockets of space, drive at the defense, and make dangerous runs.

Rico Lewis’ highlights for Manchester City in the Champions League against RB Leipzig have emerged on social media following Pep Guardiola’s praise. And they help to underline exactly how good he was for his side on the night.

It was another excellent night in the competition for the Cityzens where they built on an impressive victory against FK Crvena zvezda. Although Lois Openda cancelled out Phil Foden’s opener on the night, two late goals from Julian Alvarez and Jeremy Doku sealed the win for the visitors. The effort from the Argentine was particularly impressive, curling in a beauty from just outside the box.

After the match, though, Guardiola singled out Lewis for special praise, describing how he was one of the most excellent players he had ever worked with.

“I have been a manager for 14, 15 years training unbelievable players. To find a player like him playing in the pockets, how he has to move in holding midfield, full-back coming inside moving in the spaces - he is one of the best I ever trained by far.”

Lewis’ game by the numbers

He might not have scored on the night, but that was about the only metric Lewis failed to excel in. Lining up in midfield, the stats show he had an excellent game in both attack and defence.

He not only got the assist for Foden’s goal in the 25th minute, but he also completed 44 out of 47 passes on the night. On top of that, nobody played more key passes against Leipzig than the 18-year-old’s five.

He was just as good in defence, winning all of his five duels on the night while also making three tackles to help the backline out. Nobody in the City team made more in the game.

Rico Lewis vs RB Leipzig Assists 1 Key Passes 5 Pass Accuracy 94% Accurate long balls 2 Touches 59 Duels (Successful) 5 (5) Tackles 3

His highlights are incredible

If the numbers don’t tell you how good he was during the fixture, though, his highlights certainly will. A video emerged on X (formally Twitter) which showcased his best moments from the game, and it shows exactly why Guardiola singled him out for praise.

Finding pockets of space in the middle of the pitch, he would pick up the ball before driving at the Leipzig defence or playing a smart pass. He also made a few smart turns to help keep up the momentum of attacks and made dangerous runs beyond the last line of defence to add threat in behind. One of those runs ended up creating City’s opening goal.

Considering that he has played in various positions since breaking into the Man City senior team, it is impressive to see him excelling in all areas of the pitch. No wonder Guardiola was full of praise for him. Check out his highlights below.

Video: Lewis’ highlights vs RB Leipzig

What next for Lewis and Man City?

Victory for City cemented their top spot in Group G. They are now three points ahead of second-place Leipzig and look nailed on to qualify for the knockout rounds.

Their third Champions League match is away against Young Boys on Wednesday 25th October, but they have two massive Premier League games before then. Their first is against Arsenal on Sunday 8th October, before they return from the international break to face Brighton at home. Guardiola will hope Lewis and the rest of his squad can put in two big performances in each of those games.