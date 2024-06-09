Highlights Ricochet will leave WWE this summer after informing the company of his decision to not renew his contract.

WWE is set to lose one of its most entertaining wrestlers as Ricochet is reportedly set to leave the company when he contract expires this summer. Over the last couple of months, contract news in the world of wrestling has been unrelenting. Back in 2019, off the back of the renewal of their TV deals, many of WWE’s roster members were given five-year deals to tide them over after the beginning of All Elite Wrestling, and those who extended terms around that time are all having to re-negotiate their deals.

Just recently, Becky Lynch officially departed WWE after her contract reached its end, and it’s believed that the Irishwoman is taking an extended break from the industry, but the contract speculation didn’t stop there. In the days that followed, news emerged about numerous other performers whose contracts would soon be up, including talent that are still being used on weekly TV.

Within a short space of time, it came out that roster members like Chad Gable, Angel Garza and Ricochet all had contracts that expired imminently, despite still being utilised by WWE on Raw and SmackDown. Now, if a new report is to be believed, it appears as if one of those names has made up their mind about their future.

Ricochet Has Alerted WWE That He Will Leave

His contract expires later this summer

Per Mike Johnson of PWInsider, it’s believed that Ricochet has informed WWE of his intention to leave the company when his contract is up. Being believed to be one who signed a five-year deal in 2019, the 35-year-old will reportedly be entering the free agent market this summer.

“PWInsider.com has confirmed with multiple sources that WWE's Ricochet has given notice that he intends to exit the company when his current contract expires this summer. We are told that Ricochet is expected to be written out of WWE storylines very soon in advance of the contract expiration.”

This news may come as a surprise to those tuning in to WWE each week, but, from here, attention will turn to his future. While in WWE, Ricochet found success as a United States Champion, Intercontinental Champion and the NXT North American Champion, as well as being the first to hold the ‘WWE Speed’ Championship. No matter where he goes next, he will certainly have his eyes on more gold in the future.

Ricochet Was a Star Outside of WWE

He'll have plenty of options

While fans will be sad to see Ricochet leave WWE, there will be just as much excitement about what the future may have in store for him. The star was a legend on the independent scene before he joined the industry's biggest promotion and there will be plenty of companies waiting to offer him some form of deal.

Immediately, most will link Ricochet with a move to All Elite Wrestling. Speculation over a possible AEW move will be even stronger due to current International Champion Will Ospreay recently expressing his desire to wrestle his former NJPW rival again, something which is now very plausible. Tony Khan's promotion may be the most likely landing spot for the man formerly known as ‘Prince Puma’, but he could return to New Japan, or make a move to Mexico.

He could even opt to have a couple of short stints wrestling around the world before he commits his future to one promotion once more. Regardless of his next move, it’s fair to say the future is exciting for Ricochet, and his decision goes to show that you truly never know who will stay or go in WWE’s busy period of contract negotiations. As always, as more comes out about the future of Ricochet, GIVEMESPORT will keep you informed.