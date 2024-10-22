Yesterday, Samantha Irvin stunned the WWE Universe by suddenly announcing her departure from the company after three years. She had been a key part of WWE Raw since February 2023, and fans had gotten used to hearing the 35-year-old’s voice each week as she announced the wrestlers to the ring. However, as the wrestling world learned last night, Irvin’s time with WWE has come to an end.

Providing a statement on her X account, Irvin’s announcement took the time to thank those in WWE for her time with the company, including each department from the roster, crew, coaches, producers, and even the catering team, and many in the industry have been offering support towards her for the future.

What Next For Samantha Irvin

WWE fans are convinced she'll end up at AEW with Ricochet, her real-life fiance

Though, attention has naturally turned to what might come next for the talented former WWE ring announcer, and, although the news is less than 24 hours old, speculation has already started to spread about the future. Particularly online, many fans are wondering when, and particularly where, we may see Irvin next.

Away from the ring, Samantha began dating then-WWE Superstar Ricochet in 2021, and the pair got engaged in 2023. However, last summer, the One And Only left WWE in favour of AEW when his contract expired in June, and this has given a lot of fans food for thought in regard to Irvin’s future, with some viewers linking her to a possible move to All Elite Wrestler to resume ring announcing under Tony Khan and carry on working with her fiance.

One of those who expect Samantha to pop up in Tony Khan’s company is X user @DNDMLunga, who quoted an aggregation of the news with the following caption: “Guaranteed this is why. @SamanthaTheBomb will show up in AEW or at the very least take time off and just travel with @KingRicochet. No hate, more power to her if that's the case, but we'll miss her.”

Ricochet Responds to AEW Rumours About Samantha Irvin

It's a no... for now

This is a sentiment that is shared by a segment of wrestling fans online. However, it would appear that a move to WWE’s main rival may not be on the cards for Samantha Irvin after all. Replying to the aforementioned tweet, AEW’s Ricochet clarified that his partner will not be coming to All Elite Wrestling.

“Haha, she's not coming to AEW. You can all rest easy.“

Having had stints on 205 Live, NXT, and SmackDown, as well as her recent stint on RAW, Samantha has a wealth of experience in the world of ring announcing, but it now appears as if the wrestling industry may be behind her.

Aside from that, Irvin has a strong musical background. She has previously released an EP, and even appeared on America’s Got Talent in 2015, making it to the semi-finals before being eliminated. Following her WWE exit, it’s likely that she will remain in the entertainment industry and look to go down these performance-based avenues once more, and it may not be too long before fans see Samantha on a big stage again.

Whatever the future holds, Irvin has proven that she is multi-talented, and she is certain to find success with whatever comes next.