Highlights Ricochet left WWE Raw in an ambulance on what was likely his final appearance for the company.

The high-flying star is out of contract this summer and has rejected the offer of a new deal.

Ricochet's real-life partner, Samantha Irvin, walked out of RAW after he was attacked by Bron Breakker.

Ricochet may have made the final WWE appearance of his career on Monday night - and he ended it by being taken out of the arena in an ambulance. The 35-year-old informed the company over the weekend that he would not be returning after his current contract expires this summer.

In what would appear to be WWE writing the star off of television, he was brutally attacked by Bron Breakker in a backstage segment. The assault came after Ricochet tried to save Ilja Dragonov from his own beating at the hands of the former NXT champion.

Breakker first lawn-darted Ricochet into a production truck, before hurling him into the side of a car and mercilessly punching him in the face. The climax of the angle came just moments later when Ricochet, having struggled to get to his feet, was slammed into the windshield of a car from mid-way up a flight of stairs.

Video Shows Moment Ricochet Was Written Off WWE Television

Superstar had been with the company since 2018

The highly impactful nature of the segment was underlined when Ricochet was seen being loaded into an ambulance as Monday Night Raw returned from a commercial break. To further sell the storyline, ring announcer Samantha Irvin - Ricochet's real-life partner - left ringside to check on him and accompany him to the hospital. She never returned afterwards.

WWE began preparing for Ricochet's departure by booking him to lose the Speed championship to Andrade at last Friday's SmackDown taping. 'The One and Only' had been the inaugural titleholder, with a 38-day reign to his name.

It looks as though his run with the Speed title might be his final championship reign in WWE. The Las Vegas resident has held numerous titles since signing for the company in 2018. He has won the Intercontinental and United States Championships, the SmackDown World Cup (in 2022) and the aforementioned Speed championship.

Where Ricochet Could Wrestle Next

With the exact expiry date of Ricochet's WWE contract currently unknown, it is likely that he will take a brief sabbatical before deciding his next move. A switch to Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling is something that the high-flying star is said to be considering, per Wrestlezone - although New Japan Pro Wrestling are also believed to be interested in acquiring his services.

There is still the chance that Ricochet could choose to re-sign with WWE. However, given the manner in which he left the arena on Raw, that door now appears to be closed.