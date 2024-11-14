Aston Villa are expected to announce a new contract for Morgan Rogers when he returns from international duty with England, according to TBR Football.

The 22-year-old is set to sign a new deal at Villa Park following his breakout year under Unai Emery, with an announcement expected soon.

Rogers’ current contract runs until the summer of 2029, but Villa reportedly want to extend his deal further and reward him with improved terms after his impressive start to the Premier League campaign.

The 'ridiculous' attacking midfielder has been a revelation for the Villans since joining from Middlesbrough in January, establishing himself as a key first-team player under Emery.

Rogers has registered three goals and three assists in 15 appearances across all competitions this term, with five of those contributions coming in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Ollie Watkins has more goal involvements (7) for Aston Villa in the Premier League this season than Rogers, who has five.

The 22-year-old’s performances have earned him a maiden England call-up for their Nations League games against Greece and the Republic of Ireland.

Initially named in England’s Under-21 squad for their friendlies, having helped the Young Lions qualify for next summer's European Championship during October’s fixtures, Rogers was promoted to the senior squad after a series of withdrawals.

Villa will hope Rogers’ strong form continues through the season, although the team has now extended their losing streak to four games across all competitions – a first under Emery.

The 2-0 loss to Liverpool last weekend saw the Villans drop to ninth in the Premier League table, with just five wins from their opening 11 games.

After three consecutive wins in the Champions League, Emery’s side also suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat to Club Brugge away on matchday four.

Villa will likely be without two key players after the international break, with Boubacar Kamara and Jacob Ramsey ruled out due to hamstring injuries.

Morgan Rogers' Aston Villa Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 11 Goals 3 Assists 2 Expected goals 2.6 Expected assisted goals 2.5 Minutes played 899

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-11-24.