Highlights Michael Olise has proven himself to be a top asset to Crystal Palace, and a move to a Champions League team seems inevitable.

Despite injury setbacks, the Frenchman has showcased his skills with 10 goals and five assists in only 18 games this season.

Manchester United are eyeing Olise as a potential addition to their squad, though Chelsea are also showing interest in the talented winger.

Michael Olise, eh? Reminiscent of former Crystal Palace colleague Wilfried Zaha, many fans and pundits alike are under the impression that the fleet-footed wide man – a seven-cap France Under-21 international – should move on to pastures new in the summer. As the Eagles attempt to finish the season on a high note, Olise was among the standout performers in their 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers – duly recording a goal and an assist – hence the interest in his signature.

In 2023/24 alone, Olise has become a proven sharpshooter in the south of London despite missing a large chunk of the campaign – 18 outings, to be precise – via an injury. Galvanised by the appointment of boss Oliver Glasner, the London-born ace has registered a whopping 10 goals and five assists in 18 games.

Palace are by no means a small club, but a player of Olise’s calibre should be looking to play Champions League football on the regular – and, as things stand, that looks nigh on impossible at his current employers. And this summer could mark his time to make that step up.

Related Most Valuable Player at Every Premier League Team (2024) With transfer fees always in the ascendancy, GIVEMESPORT take a look at every Premier League club's highest-valued player.

Olise Plays Starring Role in Win vs Wolves

FotMob rating: 8.07

Palace look like a revived beast under former Eintracht Frankfurt chief Glasner, particularly the likes of the in-form Jean-Philippe Mateta, Eberechi Eze and former Arsenal and Chelsea youth prospect, Olise. Once again, against Wolves, Olise – one of the best wingers in the division – was at the epicentre of everything brilliant they mustered and proved his worth as one of the club’s star men with a goal and an assist; though, the intangible aspects of his game were equally impressive.

For his 26th-minute strike, he made it look so effortless. Occupying the space on the right-hand side, unmarked, he cut inside and evaded a couple of tackles in order to create the perfect opportunity. The 22-year-old’s curling, trademark effort gave Daniel Bentley little to no chance of getting near it. With momentum behind him, Manchester United-linked Olise, who 'dominated' the Midlands club, produced another flicker of magic in the lead-up to Mateta’s first and Palace’s second of the affair.

Michael Olise Stats vs Wolves Minutes Played 88 Goals 1 Assists 1 Chances Created 2 Touches 60 Pass Accuracy 84%

A goal from Wolves’ Matheus Cunha somewhat rocked the boat – but yet more spectacular play from Olise regained a two-goal lead for the visiting side. Picking the ball up on the right flank, he slid teammate Eze through on goal and the latter notched their third and final goal. In the wake of Olise’s dazzling display against Gary O’Neil’s stubborn Wolves outfit, who are now one place below Palace in the Premier League table, he will have no doubt have caught the eye of many clubs in the English top tier.

Of all the players that were utilised on the afternoon, Olise’s FotMob rating of 8.7 was the standout score – 0.4 higher than Eze’s and 0.5 higher than Mateta’s. Coined as ‘just ridiculous’ by The Athletic’s Crystal Palace reporter Matt Woosnam, he has a very bright future ahead of him – whether that is at Selhurst Park or elsewhere.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: This Premier League season has been Michael Olise's highest-scoring since joining Crystal Palace, having notched 10 goals in 18 outings.

Man Utd Could Sell to Free Up Space For Olise

Red Devils face competition from Chelsea

The elegant winger, amid concrete interest from Chelsea and the Red Devils put pen to paper on a new four-year deal in August 2023 at Selhurst Park, but that has not deterred a series of fellow Premier League clubs from monitoring his situation ahead of the summer transfer window – most notably Manchester United – as he looks quite likely to leave.

An all-important summer for a lot of Premier League clubs is on the horizon. For the Old Trafford outfit, the options they currently boast in Olise’s position are far from ideal and snaring the Premier League-proven ace would be wise for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS’ long-term project.

Related Man Utd 'Convinced' to Seal 'Big' £60m Summer Deal Manchester United have set their sights on completing the signing of Michael Olise after putting plans in place ahead of the transfer window

Journalist and podcaster Alice Abrahams – who has worked for Bleacher Report and OneFootball – took to X (formerly Twitter) to suggest that selling one of either Jadon Sancho or Mason Greenwood, who are both currently on loan, would be helpful in their chase of the sought-after Frenchman. They said:

“Olise has 14 G/A in 12 Premier League starts this season. Creative pass, first winger, good ball striker, 22, PL proven and a release clause of under £60m apparently. Sell Sancho/Greenwood and replace him with Olise would be some brilliant first business from INEOS."

What’s more is that Glasner, 49, has insisted that there is “no guarantee” that Palace will be able to keep hold of dazzling duo Olise, Eze and Marc Guehi beyond the summer trading period. The winger would be a seamless fit for the Red Devils given the dynamism and trickery he’d bring – as well as a calm head.

The fact that he starred in Palace’s 4-0 win over Erik ten Hag’s side recently may prevent Olise being tempted by a move up north, though staying in the English capital may be more of a likely switch. Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea are eyeing up a swap deal between Raheem Sterling and the Palace talisman.

All statistics per FotMob - correct as of 11/05/2024