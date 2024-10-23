Crystal Palace could be looking to appoint a new manager if Oliver Glasner fails to pick up their form in recent weeks - and GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that David Moyes could be on their shortlist to replace the Austrian, with the Scot open to taking the potential manager's role in south London.

Palace currently occupy the relegation zone after a dismal start to the season, failing to win any games and scoring just five goals - the lowest in the Premier League. It has seen calls for Glasner to depart despite his superb finish to the end of last season's top-flight - and Moyes could be in the hat if Palace decide to appoint him as their boss.

Moyes Has Been Linked With Premier League Jobs

The Scot could well return to the top-flight at his fifth club

Moyes was linked with the Everton job when Sean Dyche had seen the Toffees go on a four-game losing streak, despite being 2-0 up in two of those fixtures - and so it is evident that the Scot is keen on returning to the top-flight.

David Moyes's Premier League statistics - Record by club Club Games managed Games won Everton (2002-2013) 427 172 Manchester United (2013-14) 34 17 Sunderland (2016-17) 38 6 West Ham United (2017-18; 2019-2024) 198 79

Glasner, meanwhile, has his tail up with Palace having drawn three and lost the remaining five of their games, and any failure on his part in the coming weeks could see Moyes come into the dugout.

Sources: Moyes 'Open' to Taking Crystal Palace Role

Oliver Glasner's departure could see him come back to London

GIVEMESPORT sources have been told that Moyes is open to succeeding Glasner at Selhurst Park, and he would be a huge contender if the opportunity arises for him to move into the dugout in south London, just months after he was ousted from the capital once his West Ham United contract ran out.

The Everton icon is ready to sink his teeth into management once again after his London Stadium departure, and he has evident Premier League experience, having managed a huge 697 games in the top-flight - a record bettered only by Arsene Wenger on 825, and Sir Alex Ferguson on 810.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: David Moyes has won 269 of his 697 games in Premier League management.

Elsewhere, Frank Lampard is also keen on the role, having been sacked by Everton just under two years ago, alongside taking the Chelsea job on an interim basis - although the Blues legend is not considered to be a frontrunner, with Moyes' experience being above and beyond what Lampard has to offer.

Eagles owner Steve Parish must carefully consider Glasner's future. The Austrian had a superb end to last season with six wins and a draw from their last seven games, though this season has seen them go winless in eight against perceived easier opponents in Everton, Leicester City and Nottingham Forest. If results don't improve in the coming weeks, then he will be severely under pressure.

Moyes' Talents at West Ham Could Prove Ideal for Palace

Moyes knows the league inside out, which could be vital at this stage

Moyes was seen as a relatively pragmatic boss at Everton, but you only have to look at his West Ham achievements to show that he can produce solid results with a technical squad, which saw him described as 'ridiculously good'.

Taking over the Hammers in December 2019, when they were lurking outside the relegation zone at the turn of New Year with 19 points from 19 games, they finished 16th under his guidance - and went from strength to strength with three top-half finishes with a Europa Conference League trophy to boot before his departure in the summer.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23-10-24.