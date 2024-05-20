Highlights Tickets for the Eagles vs Packers game in Brazil are over four times the price of average NFL tickets.

It's the first time the NFL has hosted a regular season game in South America.

The NFL has focused on expanding it's overseas audience over the past few years, and this is the latest step.

Tickets for the Philadelphia Eagles' opening week matchup against the Green Bay Packers in São Paulo, Brazil are selling for absurdly high prices. According to Yardbarker, standard tickets start at $1,545, over four times the price of the average NFL ticket this upcoming season, which USA Today estimates to be $377.

There are also several packages which offer a three or four-day hotel stay along with the ticket, as well as game day transportation. These tickets cost roughly $3,500. If fans want to add a flight to the package, prices can get as high as $5,450 to $5,730, depending on whether you're flying out of Philadelphia or Wisconsin.

It's the first time the NFL has held a regular-season game in South America, and it'll take place on Friday, September 6, the day after the Kansas City Chiefs open the season at home against the Baltimore Ravens.

Part of the reason for the high ticket prices is the size of the stadium and the sheer demand for tickets in Brazil. The game is being held at the Corinthian Arenas, home of Brazilian football team SC Corinthians.

The stadium usually holds 49,205, although it was expanded to 65,000 capacity for the 2014 World Cup. Even if the stadium was expanded, it would still be the third-joint smallest stadium in the NFL, ahead of only the Chicago Bears' Soldier Field and the Arizona Cardinals' State Farm Stadium.

Moreover, the Packers are by far the most supported team in Brazil. The NFL estimates that Brazil has 38 million fans, and per NFLBrasil, of those, 12.5% support the Packers. When added together, that suggests that there are roughly 4.8 million Packers fans in Brazil. Wisconsin's population is just under 5.9 million.

Related Ranking The 2024 NFL Schedule's 5 International Games International fans will see some intriguing matchups during the 2024 NFL season.

The NFL is Attempting to Become a Global Sport

September's game is another example of the NFL reaching out to its international fans

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL yearly international series will see five games played abroad in 2024, including the aforementioned game in Brazil, three in London and one in Munich, Germany. The NFL has played a yearly game in London since 2007, but expanded to Mexico in 2016, Germany in 2022, and Brazil this year.

The league has hosted five games abroad every year since 2022, and shows little sign of slowing down, especially since the regular season expanded to 17 games in 2021.

The NFL has ramped up its efforts to appeal to an international audience in recent years, introducing the International Home Marketing Areas initiative, assigning 19 countries to various teams who were granted priority in marketing and hosting events in the country. It comes after years of dominating the domestic TV markets, but trailing behind the NBA and arguably MLB globally.

NFL's 2024 International Schedule Week (Date) Matchup Location Time Network Week 1 (September 6) Packers vs. Eagles São Paulo, Brazil 8:15 p.m. E.T. Peacock Week 5 (October 6) Jets vs. Vikings London, England 9:30 a.m. E.T. NFL Network Week 6 (October 13) Jaguars vs. Bears London, England 9:30 a.m. E.T. NFL Network Week 7 (October 20) Patriots vs. Jaguars London, England 9:30 a.m. E.T. NFL Network Week 10 (November 10) Giants vs. Panthers Munich, Germany 9:30 a.m. E.T. NFL Network

Basketball and baseball frequently generate global superstars, and non-American teams regularly win international competitions. American football, on the other hand, has consistently struggled to produce stars from anywhere but America, and that's reflected in the nature of its fan base.

Out of the core four, it's by far the most popular sport in America, and, as a result, the NFL put little effort into marketing overseas. That's started to change over the past few years, and its decision to host a game in Brazil is a continuation of that process.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.