Highlights Ridvan Yilmaz is set for a Rangers return in a matter of days, according to Philippe Clement.

The Turkish defender will be unavailable to face Dundee.

Dujon Sterling has filled in at left-back in the meantime but Clement will be hoping for a natural left-back to come in.

Ridvan Yilmaz hasn't been a main fixture at Rangers since he joined the Ibrox club back in the summer of 2022 in what has been a slow start for the Turkish left-back in Glasgow - but Philippe Clement will be welcoming him back to the first-team fold imminently with the news that he is only a matter of days from a return.

Yilmaz joined Rangers from Besiktas under the guidance of Giovanni van Bronckhorst, and he was deemed as a relative coup capture from the Dutchman having broken into the first team at the Istanbul-based club at quite a young age. Seen as the long-term replacement for Borna Barisic, there was palpable excitement around Ibrox at the time of his signing - but so far, he has failed to deliver to a top level.

That hasn't stopped him contributing to Rangers' season so far, featuring in 28 games throughout the season, though he has missed the last two games including the 3-3 draw with local rivals Celtic at the weekend. However, Clement says that he will be back imminently - stating it will be a 'matter of days' before he's back in first-team reckoning.

Ridvan Yilmaz Injury Latest

The Turkish defender has missed the last two games of Rangers' schedule

Speaking ahead of Rangers' Wednesday night trip to sixth-placed Dundee, Clement stated that Yilmaz would miss the journey up north - though he could be available for the weekend's game against relegation candidates Ross County.

He said: "Ridvan is still missing. Not long-term but he's not fit for this game. It's a matter of days, not weeks. Is it now in a few days, or after the weekend? We will see. That's difficult to predict. For the rest no special things after our last game."

It helps the Belgian in terms of team selection that Dujon Sterling can feature at left-back, which is where he has played for the past couple of weeks while Yilmaz and Barisic have been on the treatment table, and the former Chelsea youth product has held his own with the title race throwing up every chance for clubs to slip-up and lose their guard with a trophy on the line.

Rangers Injury News Summarised Amid Title Race

Rangers have a few players on the sidelines, and two of those include attacking options Oscar Cortes and Danilo. Cortes joined on deadline day on loan from RC Lens, whilst Danilo was a summer signing from Feyenoord - and he's excelled whenever he's been on the pitch, though that hasn't been a regular occurrence.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Philippe Clement could be set for a treble in his first season at Rangers if he wins the league and Scottish Cup, having already won the League Cup with a 1-0 final win over Aberdeen.

Clement will want every option available heading into the business end of the season, though he believes the duo will be out until the end of the season which won't help their cause at wrapping the title up.

The Belgian continued: "I think there is a big chance that the season is finished for them but you never know if they are ready the last week and it's necessary that we do that. For them, they're going to be ready in the really last part of the season. It depends also if you play a cup final or not, that's one week more. We will make an evaluation."

Players have stepped up to the plate amid the injuries, none more so than Rabbi Matondo, with the Welshman scoring identical goals in consecutive home games against Hibernian and Celtic over the course of the past 10 days - though Clement will be hoping that Yilmaz will come back to the reckoning soon to avoid any crisis at left-back.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-04-24.