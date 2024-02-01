Highlights The Chicago Bulls should consider making trades now to maximize returns and accelerate their rebuild.

The Chicago Bulls are in a strange predicament, whereby they are still in contention for an NBA Play-In tournament seed at just gone the halfway mark of the regular season, but have a lot of assets on their current roster that they can choose to flip now to maximize their returns and accelerate their inescapable rebuild.

As such, NBA insider Mark Medina believes that they should ‘pull the trigger’ on making any deals they have considered ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline, arguing that they won’t get anything better in return if they choose to prolong the inevitable.

To blow up or not blow up the roster?

LaVine, DeRozan and Caruso all linked with moves away

There may be no better time than now for Chicago to consider splitting up their core and entering a seemingly inevitable rebuild mode than now, when their three most-primed trade assets are at their most valuable.

As such, it is believed that the Bulls will become one of the most active teams ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline, with the possibility that all three of their core stars in Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso may all be headed elsewhere.

It has long-been known that franchise star LaVine has been unhappy in Chicago, with reports surfacing earlier in the season that indicated that both he and the team expressed a mutual interest in parting ways.

However, after suffering back-to-back injuries, all has seemingly gone quiet on the trade front for the 28-year-old, except for a recent report that the Bulls have engaged in conversations with the Detroit Pistons over a potential trade.

Chicago Bulls - 2023-24 Season Statistics Category Stat League Rank FG % 46.4 23rd 3PT FG % 35.7 23rd ORTG 112.8 23rd DRTG 114.6 14th NRTG -1.9 21st

Instead, trade buzz has mainly centered around the Bulls’ other two valuable assets, DeRozan, and Caruso, but it is the latter who is a hot topic of conversation with the deadline just over a week away.

Caruso, if made available by the Bulls, is expected to generate a “double-digit list of trade suitors” per league insider Marc Stein (h/t NBC Sports), due to his on-court versatility as an elite perimeter-defending two-way guard.

Some have even argued that the 29-year-old is a more attractive asset than LaVine due to his team-friendly contract where he is set to average a salary of $9.2 million through 2024-25, while LaVine is only in the second year of his five-year, $215 million max extension.

While the Bulls appear to remain reluctant to trade Caruso, it is thought to be an entirely different story with DeRozan, with a report from Matt Moore of Action Network suggesting that some league insiders feel he will be with a new team by the All-Star break.

The 34-year-old is in the last year of his contract in Chicago, and so if the Bulls wanted to recoup some assets for the six-time All-Star to help accelerate their rebound without signing him to an extension, with reported talks having stalled, then they would have to move him before the deadline. Otherwise, they risk him walking away for nothing.

Whether they pull the trigger on a potential DeRozan deal, or for Caruso and LaVine, though, is still very much up in the air.

Caruso is ‘so valuable’ to contenders

Medina argues that if the Bulls are to maximize their returns for not only Caruso, but for LaVine and DeRozan, then they need to pull the trigger on these deals before the trade deadline passes.

He further goes on to state that due to Caruso’s ability to adapt to any role or position that teams may ask from him, he will generate a lot of interest, and so there is no better time than now for the Bulls to cash in, even though they are in the mix for the Play-In tournament.

“Caruso is so valuable to contending teams, that it is the right time to pull the trigger because you're never going to get anything better in return. And so, with the Bulls, they need to package everything together in one big deal or separate deals involving him, Zach Lavine and DeMar DeRozan. There's going to be a lot of interest, because they know that he's a guy that fulfills positional needs. There are no questions about his chemistry, there are no questions about his role. He is a guy that can adapt to whatever the team asks him to.”

Caruso’s undeniable impact

Leads Bulls with 108.5 DRTG

Medina previously alluded to the fact that Caruso can adapt his game to whatever fills his team’s positional needs, and this season, he has mainly been used for his defensive attributes, where he leads the Bulls, of those who average more than 10 minutes per contest, in defensive efficiency with a 108.5 defensive rating.

The guard has been considered an elite defender for much of his career, especially his ability to defend the perimeter, and this season he has held his opponents to 34.2 percent from three-point range, down 2.8 percent from their usual season average of 37.0 percent, the second-best mark among his Bulls teammates of those to have played in more than 30 contests this season.

Alex Caruso - Defense with the Bulls Category 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 DRTG 105.5 106.5 108.5 DFGA 11.6 11.1 11.9 DFG% 45.8 44.4 43.0 FG% 45.2 46.9 47.2 DIFF% 0.6 -2.5 -4.1

The only player defending at a better percentage is Ayo Dosunmu, who is holding his teammates to only 32.9 percent from three, down 4.3 percent from their 37.2 average.

On two-point attempts, Caruso restricts his opponents to 50.4 percent, down 3.7 percent from their average field goal percentage of 54.0 percent, again the second-best mark on the team, but the best among guards, with the Bulls’ leading defender from two-point range being two-time All-Star center, Nikola Vucevic.

While his offensive numbers aren’t mind-blowing, whereby he is averaging 10.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists, of Bulls members to average over five shot attempts per game, he is converting with the third-best efficiency from the field with 48.7 percent, while he is also leading Chicago’s entire roster in three-point conversions, knocking down 40.9 percent of his 4.4 attempts per game.

No doubt Caruso is a valuable player wherever he plays due to his defense and his ability to convert on shots from any distance with efficiency, so if the Bulls do decide to make him available for trade at the deadline, teams must be prepared to enter a bidding war to acquire his services.

As a result, Chicago can afford to weigh up their options to see what potential deal may offer the best return, but this deal is one that certainly doesn’t seem over yet, and with one week left to go until the trade deadline, nothing is yet off the table.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.