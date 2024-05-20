Highlights Oleksandr Usyk is the new pound-for-pound king after beating Tyson Fury.

The Ukrainian superstar sits above the likes of Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez.

Only one of the top 10 is not a current world champion.

Oleksandr Usyk's historic triumph over Tyson Fury not only made him the first undisputed heavyweight champion in the 21st century, but also pushed him to the top of Ring Magazine's pound-for-pound rankings over fellow undisputed champion Naoya Inoue.

'The Cat' has vaulted himself from third to first, past Inoue and undisputed welterweight champion Terence Crawford, becoming the greatest boxer in the world according to the highly-regarded publication.

Usyk Leads a Stacked Group of Talent on the Latest Ring Magazine Pound-for-Pound List

Ukrainian's big win over Fury sees him take top spot

The top three fighters are also the only three men in boxing history to become undisputed champions in two weight classes: Usyk in the cruiserweight and heavyweight classes, Inoue in the bantamweight and super bantamweight classes, Crawford in the light welterweight and welterweight classes. The next man on the list is the only other current boxer to be the undisputed champion in his class, Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in the super middleweight class.

Among those to also rank on the coveted countdown are Artur Beterbiev, Dmitry Bivol, Errol Spence Jr., Gervonta Davis, Jesse Rodriguez and Junto Nakatani. All the top 10 hold at least one belt currently, except Spence Jr., who only recently lost to Crawford in a welterweight title bout that would have decided which of the pair would become the undisputed champion.

The term pound-for-pound is used to describe a boxer's current ranking without being split into separate weight classes. It is an opinionated way of comparing top-level athletes in combat sports against each other to determine who is the best in their discipline, regardless of weight restrictions. You can check out the top 10 in full below.

Ring Magazine's Top 10 Pound-for-Pound Boxers Right Now

Ring Magazine have produced this style of rankings since 1990, and Usyk deservedly made his case for his first stint at the top thanks to a nail-biting outcome against Fury at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The result came down to a split decision in favor of the Ukrainian (115-112, 113-114, 114-113). Had the verdict gone in favour of 'The Gypsy King', we may have seen Fury atop The Ring's rankings.

As the pound-for-pound king and the first undisputed heavyweight champion in the four-belt era of boxing, Usyk has now firmly cemented himself as one of the greats in the sport's history. Even with an undefeated record of 22-0 and more belts and medals on his resume than most boxers could only dream of getting close to, there could still be more on the horizon to conquer for the man from Simferopol.

While he may be at the peak of his career now, Usyk may not get to enjoy his undisputed status for too long. The 37-year-old could have to relinquish his IBF title only two weeks after becoming undisputed due to the status possessed by unbeaten Croatian, Filip Hrgovic.

Hrgovic has been the mandatory challenger for the IBF title for 18 months but has yet to be given an opportunity to fight for it. However, with Usyk likely set for a rematch with Fury in October as his next bout, he is likely to have to give up the IBF title. The vacant strap is then expected to be contested by Hrgovic and Daniel Dubois on the 1st of June in Saudi Arabia.