Highlights Tyson Fury lost to Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night, but was lucky to see the final bell.

The Brit was in desperate trouble in the ninth round and looked out on his feet in ringside footage.

Fury recovered well - and somehow won the 12th round - but still suffered the first defeat of his career.

Tyson Fury suffered the first defeat of his professional career on Saturday night as he lost on points to Oleksandr Usyk in their highly-anticipated undisputed world heavyweight title clash in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Usyk got the verdict via split decision on the judges' cards, with the score totals reading 115-112, 113-114, and 114-113. The now-former WBC champion Fury was far from happy with the result, but realistically did well to even see the final bell after being hit with a barrage of hurtful shots by Usyk in the ninth round.

Referee Mark Nelson called a knockdown with The Gypsy King swaying against the ropes and opted to give Fury a standing count. Now, new footage has emerged showing just how hurt the Brit really was.

Ringside Video Shows How Close Usyk Came to Finishing Fury

The fight could easily have been stopped

Fury has made his name based in part on his powers of recovery. His unbelievable effort to rise off the canvas in the 12th round of his first fight with Deontay Wilder will live on in boxing folklore for decades to come. However, the 35-year-old may never have been in more trouble than he was during the final minute of the ninth round on Saturday evening.

The official would have been well with his rights to call a halt to the contest there and then, but gave Fury every chance to stay in the fight, perhaps with the magnitude of the contest in the back of his mind. To his credit, the lineal champion made good use of the minute he had on his stool in between rounds and recovered well. He even won the 12th round on two out of the three judges' scorecards.

As impressive as the heart that Fury showed was, he still has to come to terms with the fact that he has tasted defeat for the first time in his 35-fight career. A rematch of Saturday's bout was written into the contract signed by both men, so it appears that the two best heavyweights on the planet will square off again before too long.

However, a planned mid-October bout may be off the table after Fury and Usyk both sustained plenty of damage over 12 pulsating rounds at Kingdom Arena. Despite his victory, Usyk had to be taken straight to hospital after suffering a broken jaw, while Fury was sporting a significant amount of facial damage at the post-fight press conference.