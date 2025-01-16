Speaking ahead of the north London derby, Rio Ferdinand and Ally McCoist both named a striker Arsenal must sign to solve their current striker issues. The Gunners have been linked with many names in January already with reinforcements likely needed.

Even before injuries to Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Ethan Nwaneri, the general consensus was that the club needed to bolster their options in attack. But with those three out, Mikel Arteta's men have looked desperately short of proven goalscorers in recent times.

This was certainly evident during the 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur as the Gunners missed a hatful of opportunities to kill off the game – Declan Rice even suggested they should have scored ten on the night. The lack of depth up top was highlighted with Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko also both spending stints at left-wing during the match.

Kai Havertz's poor form in recent weeks has led to a lot of criticism, much of which was crossed the line and turned into abuse, but if the north London outfit are to win the Premier League it feels as though a striker is needed this winter to help shoulder some of the goalscoring burden.

With that in mind, TNT pundits Ferdinand and McCoist were asked to each suggest a forward to bring in this January. The Scottish pundit replied: "They need a goal scorer. Simple. I mean, you look at Havertz and Havertz... a little bit of the stick he's received is a little far-fetched, it really is.

"But he's not an out-and-out goalscorer. I think Havertz is one of these players who has scored as many goals coming off the left or as a number 10 as he has as a number nine. It's not rocket science. The chances that Arsenal are creating, a proper out-and-out six-yard box predator will score goals."

"I'd go and get Osimhen. I mean, and I'll tell you something, he's still been scoring goals in Turkey. I just think at the minute, his form is not what it was 18 months ago at Napoli. But I think he can get there again."

Ferdinand's response, however, came as quite a surprise – with McCoist even remarking "wow" – as the former defender said:

"I'd go and get Benzema. I'd say give me six months on loan to Benzema. Have that. Arsenal fans, where are you at?"

It seems very unlikely that either man will be targeted this January. GIVEMESPORT sources have reported that Osimhen is not an option for the Gunners in the winter. As for Benzema, the 37-year-old Ballon d'Or winner is not likely to leave Saudi Arabia and move to the Premier League at this later stage of his career.