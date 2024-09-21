For the best part of two decades, football fans all across the globe have debated who the best player is - Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi. However, as this era of dominance slowly fades out with the experienced pair of legends winding their careers down in Saudi Arabia and the United States, respectively - new figures have emerged to take their place.

In these modern times, the mantle looks to have fallen to Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City's Erling Haaland. Two imperious players that make the elite level of the sport look easy, the seasons of their careers so far have been a delight to watch and promise to have tongues wagging for years to come. Many have already tried to breach the subject of who is better, and Manchester United legend and pundit Rio Ferdinand is no different.

Related Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Debate Answered by 16 Premier League Stars Trent Alexander--Arnold, Declan Rice, Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes are among the players that have had their say.

Ferdinand's Thoughts on 'Special' Pair

Creative Mbappe favoured over Norwegian

Ferdinand, a United defensive icon of the 2000s and 2010s, used both his playing and punditry experience to attempt to make an informed statement on who is better. Given authority by his near-700 career appearances and six Premier League titles among ten major honours, Ferdinand has also been a pundit for TNT Sport since 2015.

It was through this platform that he and fellow ex-Red Devil Owen Hargreaves discussed Haaland and Mbappe in 2023, following Man City's draw with RB Leipzig. Ferdinand explained why he preferred Mbappe to Pep Guardiola's ruthless striker:

"They're two obviously great players. But Haaland needs a team to create him goals. Mbappe does as well, but he can also go and create goals on his own and take the game by the scruff of the neck. I'm taking Mbappe."

Hargreaves concurred with his former England and Manchester United team-mate, saying:

"I'm taking Mbappe (too), everybody is. Haaland is a brilliant finisher, but Mbappe can do things on his own, like he did in the World Cup final (2022)."

Related Exclusive: Theo Walcott Answers Gerrard vs Lampard vs Scholes Debate Former Arsenal and England star answers the Steven Gerrard vs Paul Scholes vs Frank Lampard debate.

Statistics Support Ferdinand's Claims

Mbappe and Haaland are both incredible talents with different roles

Close

The table below shows that Mbappe just edges Haaland in terms of traits that both Ferdinand and Hargreaves outlined in their post-match comments. Haaland is a better finisher and demonstrates a clinical strike rate that sees him nearly manage a goal per game (0.91) for his country, as well as in club competitions (0.82). Also, it is quite clear from his playing style, that he is often employed to round off moves for Manchester City, while also being able to ignite moments of magic in and around the box himself.

Career Statistics of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland Statistic Kylian Mbappe Erling Haaland Club Games 380 286 Goals 293 234 Assists 126 50 International Caps 86 35 Goals 48 32 Assists 35 3 Individual Honours 26 18 Team Honours 21 12

With Mbappe, his team-centric approach is more obvious. Granted, the 2018 World Cup winner can dominate games himself, with the final of the 2022 edition being proof of that, as Hargreaves suggested. However, with 126 assists in his 380 club appearances, he has presented an ability to share the load as well as score. This has arisen as the Frenchman possesses the aptitude to pretty much play anywhere across the front three, whereas Haaland is an out-and-out move-ending striker. This isn't to suggest that Mbappe can't score. His 293 goals in those 380 games and 48 in 86 for France reflect a decisive nature in front of goal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erling Haaland holds the record for the most goals scored in a single Premier League season (36).

Every player can get isolated in big games, but a particularly supportive factor in this conversation is the Real Madrid defeat in the 2023/24 Champions League quarter-finals. Where Haaland could've got by having very few offensive touches and still reap a goal or assist in the Premier League, like his league debut against Bournemouth in 2023 when he waited 18 minutes for his first touch, against bigger teams this doesn't work.

On his quietest days, Haaland is criticised as a bystander if City's passing lanes are cut and worn down by wily elite opposition. Admittedly, this is rare, yet it speaks to the system that he finds himself in, in comparison to Mbappe's instinct to beat players and dictate moves.

Related Richard Keys Answers Scholes vs Gerrard vs Lampard Debate Emphatically The beIN Sports presenter offered his firm opinion on one of the Premier League's biggest debates.

Statistics are courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-09-24.