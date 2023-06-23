Manchester United and Arsenal clashed once again when Rio Ferdinand brutally put down Sol Campbell on Instagram.

The Gunners icon had shared an image from an old news story which ranked him as the second-fastest Premier League player between 2007 and 2009.

Campbell was an excellent defender, and while pace might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of him, he was no slouch.

Footballers can clock ridiculous speeds during matches and the English top-flight has never been short of pacey individuals.

Earlier this year, the fastest players in the division for this season were announced. And to give an idea as to how quick some people can get, Manchester City’s Kyle Walker, widely renowned for his speed, failed to make the top 10.

Read More: Haaland, Nunez, Mudryk: Who are the fastest players in the Premier League?

Campbell was named the second-fastest player in the league

But if Walker’s omission from this year’s list shocks you, this ranking from over a decade ago is even more surprising.

The division did not have a shortage of pace, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Tottenham Hostpur’s Aaron Lennon just two men renowned for their blistering speed on the break.

But neither man was named in one list which clocked the quickest men for the 2007/08 and 2008/09 season.

Instead, Arsenal’s Theo Walcott was some way ahead of everyone, followed by his teammate, Campbell.

And the Premier League legend chose to let people know just how quick he was on his day in an Instagram post last night.

“[Usain] Bolt hit a top speed of 24.04mph. You have to remember I did this speed when I was 34 YEARS OLD imagine the pace I could generate at the age of 23 my friends facts and figures,” he wrote.

Arsenal legend brutally roasted by two Man Utd icons

Now, nobody is calling Campbell a slouch. But two former United players were not having any of it.

One of those was Ferdinand, who believed the presence of Cesc Fabregas made this ranking unbelievable.

“Sol, I’m sorry to kill your vibe but Cesc being on this list makes this bit of data null & void,” he wrote.

“Cesc’s game was brain, passing & angles, not speed - and Cesc would tell you that.”

The United man followed it up with, “You were quick though bro,” but other ex-pros then went after him as well.

Another former United defender, Phil Neville, left an even more brutal comment, writing: “Still give us a penalty at OT tho Sol.”

And another United legend Andy Cole then joined in the fun, as did former Everton defender Sylvain Distin, who also could not believe the speed that Fabregas clocked.

That pace set by Campbell would put him level with Erling Haaland’s top speed this season, an astonishing fact if true.

It does seem slightly bizarre, but going off this clip where he shows his recovery pace, maybe he would be able to keep up with some of the fastest in the league.