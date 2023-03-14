Rio Ferdinand has slammed Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Graeme Souness, and suggested Liverpool have a "small club mentality".

Earlier this month, Liverpool thrashed Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield.

It left Carragher and Souness delighted in the Sky Sports studio as their colleagues, Roy Keane and Gary Neville were left having to deal with the banter.

However, six days later, Liverpool's chances of finishing in the top four this season took a huge blow as they lost to relegation-threatened Bournemouth 1-0.

It left Ferdinand taking a dig at both Carragher and Souness, while suggesting Liverpool are a small club.

"That is a small club mentality. That screams small club," Rio said on his FIVE podcast.

"The way Souness and Carragher were celebrating, the way they were trying to antagonise the guys [Roy Keane and Gary Neville], and then their team goes and does that at the weekend.

"They should be ashamed of themselves."

VIDEO: Ferdinand slams Carragher & Souness and calls Liverpool a small club

Will Liverpool finish in the top four?

It was a terrible weekend for Liverpool with top-four rivals Tottenham and Newcastle both winning.

It left Jurgen Klopp's side in sixth. They're six points adrift of Spurs with a game in hand, while they're two behind Newcastle having played a game more.

Meanwhile, Brighton are just three points behind Liverpool with two games in hand while Brentford could go to within a point if they win their game in hand.

And following the damaging loss to Bournemouth, Klopp admitted the performance simply wasn't good enough.

"What can I say? It was never really our game," Klopp said. "We were dominant in the first half but mostly we put ball in at the wrong moment against a compact side.

"They had their counter-attacks they wanted to have. I really think the spaces we had to play were super clear, super open.

"The rest was more or less busy with covering other spaces, we didn't use that often enough, didn't enjoy the challenge to face a deep, compact side. It's clear we cannot get through with all the balls but it was like we didn't get through and things didn't work out.

"Little things which make a massive difference and then we go 1-0 down, not helpful obviously in the counter-attack.

"They did the same stuff but it was successful enough because we didn't defend it well and then I thought we started pretty well in the second half and then got the penalty and we missed it and after that we were in a real rush and didn't create enough really and that's it."