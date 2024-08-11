Highlights Rio Ferdinand has questioned Manchester United's impending move for Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt.

The Dutch centre-back has suffered numerous injury problems in previous campaigns.

Ferdinand doesn't believe De Ligt is the answer to United's defensive woes but is prepared to give him a chance at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are closing in on a double swoop for Bayern Munich's defensive duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui. One of the greatest defenders in the Red Devils' history, Rio Ferdinand, doesn't believe the former is the answer to Erik ten Hag's problems.

Ferdinand played over 450 times for the club, winning six Premier League titles along the way. He knows a thing or two about what it takes to succeed under the intense pressure of being in the United backline.

There have been concerns around the squad depth at the heart of the defence at Old Trafford after Raphael Varane and Willy Kambwala's summer departures, as well as injury issues suffered by Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez in the past 12 months. New signing Leny Yoro has also been ruled out for three months after picking up a knock in pre-season.

Related 20 Most Expensive Defenders in Football History Leny Yoro's transfer to Manchester United has seen the 18-year-old break into the top 20 most expensive defenders in football history.

With 36-year-old Jonny Evans having to start the Community Shield against Manchester City, the club have made their move for De Ligt to bolster options at centre-back.

Rio Ferdinand Unsure on De Ligt Signing

He's not convinced the Dutchman is the answer

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand admitted that he was impressed by the Dutchman in his younger years, saying: "I watched him at Ajax and he was brilliant in that year when Erik ten Hag was the manager, and they got to the semi-final [of the Champions League] and got beat by Spurs. He was brilliant, commanding, everything you want in a defender."

Since his Ajax days, the 24-year-old has suffered many injury issues and fell down the pecking order at Bayern Munich in the 2023/24 season under Thomas Tuchel. Ferdinand has questioned whether his old club are making the right decision:

"He's had a lot of injuries, hasn't started many games over the last two or three years and Man United are spending £45-50 million on him. Is he going to come into Man United and make a difference? I think it's a big ask for him and all eyes are going to be on him. Big pressure, big opportunity for him, but there's a lot of uncertainty I think with this signing because of his previous seasons with two big clubs (Juventus and Bayern Munich) not going as well as we'd have anticipated."

The 45-year-old wouldn't completely rule out De Ligt's chances of turning his fortunes around at Old Trafford, but did state he has doubts over the move: "I don't think he's the answer, but it's a great opportunity for him to go in there and go 'You know what guys? I'm going to rectify my last couple of seasons. That's not the real me, and I'm going to show you." Listen to Ferdinand's comments below (7 minutes and 59 seconds):

Related Man Utd Must Snub "Massive Concern" £47m Target Due to Golden Boy Curse Three former Golden Boys winners have flopped at Manchester United and Matthijs de Ligt could be the next to join that list amid transfer links.

De Ligt's Injury Record

He struggled to get on the pitch last season

A lot of the concerns Ferdinand appears to have when it comes to the Netherlands international are surrounding his fitness. With a host of injury-prone central defenders on their books, it would appear unwise for the Red Devils to sign yet another.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matthijs de Ligt has missed 67 games through injury in his senior career.

There could be sound logic to Ferdinand's argument as De Ligt missed 20 games through injury in the 2023/24 season due to four different issues. Availability will be key for Ten Hag's new centre-back as he battles with fitness problems elsewhere in his squad before a ball has even been kicked in the Premier League season.