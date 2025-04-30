Rio Ferdinand has been questioned for his comment about Barcelona star Raphinha during the Spanish side's enthralling 3-3 draw against Inter Milan in the Champions League semi-final first leg. Hansi Flick's men fell two goals behind inside the opening 21 minutes, but his best players stepped up to stage the comeback.

Marcus Thuram's audacious flick and Denzel Dumfries' acrobatic stunner gave the visitors a 2-0 advantage early on in the clash, before Lamine Yamal showed why he's among the best players on the planet at just 17 years old. The wonderkid weaved his way through the Inter backline before curling an effort into the far corner to pull one back.

Ferran Torres levelled the game up before half-time, before Dumfries put the visitors back in front. Raphinha was then the hero as he struck a long-range effort after Yamal's cheeky dummy from a corner. The Brazil international hit the ball with such ferocity that it struck the crossbar before hitting Yann Sommer and finding the back of the net. Watch the goal below: