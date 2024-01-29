Highlights Rio Ferdinand has questioned Marcus Rashford's professionalism and has urged him to take responsibility as a leader at Manchester United.

Rashford's recent controversy involves him partying at a nightclub in Northern Ireland before missing training. He was then left out of the squad for United's FA Cup game against Newport County.

Coach Erik ten Hag states that the matter will be dealt with internally. Reports have emerged that he has been fined £650k for his actions.

Rio Ferdinand has given his verdict on the recent controversy surrounding Marcus Rashford. The Manchester United winger was left out Erik ten Hag's traveling squad to Newport County over the weekend after he missed training on Friday.

Although initial reports suggested he was ill, it has since been made apparent, according to a report from The Athletic, that the Englishman had been spotted in a nightclub in Northern Ireland the day before. Rashford reportedly flew back to Manchester on Friday morning and failed to show for training the next day.

His antics have been the subject of scrutiny in the wake of United's 4-2 victory against Newport, and reports have now emerged that Rashford is set to be fined £650k for his actions. But Ferdinand, who spent over a decade at Old Trafford, has now spoken out about the situation and has made it very clear.

On a video posted on his YouTube channel, as part of his Vibe with Five podcast, the former defender questioned the 26-year-old's professionalism. Ferdinand stated:

"People stepped out of line in my era, I did. But I would like to think that more often than not, most of the time if not all, my professionalism around training was right. "The way the manager responded to the question, tells me he's not happy with what's happened, there is something wrong. He's gone outside of the boundaries that have been set. He has to work that out. "There is a lot of noise around the club. You're one of the experienced players now, keep that noise down, that's your duty. You're one of the leaders now, like it or not. You've got to be aware enough that when you're not doing well as a club, as a team, and you're not hitting the standards we know you're about, you've got to be aware.”

Details of Rashford's trip emerge

Winger has previously criticised him for partying

News broke last week that the United number 10 had missed a training session after visiting his former teammate, Ro-Shaun Williams in Northern Ireland. While it was suggested that Rashford had been seen partying the night before he was due back, that was initially rebutted with the club being informed of the situation.

However, new information came to light in the hours following in The Athletic which reported that the forward had in fact been seen partying at a nightclub in Belfast on both Wednesday and Thursday night. The latter evening was hours before he was due to be back at Carrington for training on Friday morning, which the player then missed due to a reported illness.

This is not the first time Rashford has found himself in hot water with his current manager. The academy graduate was dropped to the bench in an away game against Wolves after showing up late to a team meeting. He was also critcised by Ten Hag for going to a nightclub following the side's 3-0 Manchester derby defeat earlier this term, with the manager labelling his actions "unacceptable."

United release statement on Rashford

Winger trained on Monday

Erik ten Hag kept his cards close to his chest when quizzed about what would happen to his star man after his latest offence. When asked after United's victory against Newport, Ten Hag reiterated Rashford had been ill and the matter would be dealt with.

"He reported ill and the rest is an internal matter. "It is an internal matter. As I said, we will deal with it. I will deal with it."

Per The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell, Manchester United have now confirmed that Rashford has taken responsibility for his actions, and that the matter has been dealt with internally. He is now back in training and is available to face Wolves on Thursday 1st February.