Highlights Rio Ferdinand has criticised the timing of Marcus Rashford's interview with The Players' Tribune, which came to light days before Manchester United's game against rivals Manchester City.

Ferdinand believes that the interview has put more pressure on Rashford to perform, and that he was brave for speaking out when out of form.

United's former centre-back believes that there isn't a culture at United right now which helps keep players in check off the pitch.

Rio Ferdinand has criticised Marcus Rashford for his public interview days before Manchester United's loss to rivals Manchester City in their derby on Sunday afternoon. In an episode of his podcast, FIVE, the club legend stated that he wasn't impressed by the timing of the forward's words.

Rashford took part in an interview with The Players' Tribune on Thursday last week, hitting out at people who had criticised his lifestyle and his commitment to the Old Trafford club recently. The 26-year-old has been scrutinised ever since he was punished for missing training after partying in Belfast, which he was subsequently fined for.

In the interview, Rashford underlined his love for United, saying: "Listen, I’m not a perfect person. When I make a mistake, I’ll be the first one to put my hand up and say that I need to do better. But if you ever question my commitment to Man United, that’s when I have to speak up.

"It’s like somebody questioning my entire identity, and everything I stand for as a man. I grew up here. I have played for this club since I was a boy."

Ferdinand evaluates Rashford's interview

Club legend thinks interview added pressure

Rashford went on to score the opener for United in the derby in stunning fashion, before City came from behind to win 3-1. And speaking on Monday after the result, Ferdinand has criticised the England star for his interview before the match.

Related Marcus Rashford Scores Screamer in Man City vs Man United Marcus Rashford silenced the Etihad with a screamer to open the scoring in the Manchester derby.

The former United defender took issue with the timing of the interview in particular. He said: "When you're not in form, and you're searching for form, talk is kind of cheap.

"I thought, wow he's done the interview. Timing was unreal. But he put pressure on himself I think.

"I think he's brave to do that. I think he does bring more pressure, I think he must know going into that it brings more pressure. Listen, I think he's got the hump with certain people questioning his desire and his application. He wasn't happy with a lot of stuff being said in the media, and he wanted no-one to question his love for the club and what the club means for him. But it's only performances that are going to persuade people.

"I knew that when I played - I ain't chatting. Everyone's different and Marcus can do what he wants to do but I ain't chatting to no-one if I'm not in form. The moment I hit a bit of form, I'm chatting to everyone."

"I don't know what's right an wrong with that," Ferdinand added. "I think probably the way I done it was right but it's brave to do what he's done and speak when you're not in form. He knows he's not in form, he's not silly."

Ferdinand points out problem at Man United

Culture at the club not right

With the discussion moving on to analyse whether Rashford was within his right to go out and enjoy himself despite United's misfortunes, Ferdinand stated that the attacker could still live his life away from the pitch. However, while he accepted that timing was key, he underlined that a player's environment was also an important factor when looking at an individual's decision-making off the pitch.

He believes that currently, Erik ten Hag's side don't have the right environment to prevent poor decisions. He said: "I think sometimes your environment dictates what you do. So the environment I was in, if we was losing a couple of games or out of form, there are certain situations I would step back from. Because the environment dictates that someone will call you out for it.

"It's not always just the manager, it's the changing room. If your environment is a strong culture, that will dictate to you a lot of the decision-making outside of the pitch. So do you go here, or do you go there. Do you speak there, do you speak there.

"I don't think there's that culture or that environment at Manchester United that will dictate to any of the players in there what you should and shouldn't do."

"It's not just about Marcus and his team sometimes," Ferdinand continued. "In the best dressing rooms it should be taken out of an individual and his team's hands. The culture in the dressing room will decide because they will make you think twice before you do stuff.

"You think Jack Grealish is going to do what he's doing in the summer during the season? You don't see it. Why? The hierarchy, Pep, and there's players in the changing room who won't accept that.

"Same at Liverpool. We don't see players in their team stepping out of line and doing things at a mad time or speaking about things when they shouldn't. Because Klopp ain't got to say it. The culture dictates."

You can watch the full clip below (starting at 25:02).

Everton next for Rashford and United

Forward hoping to build on goal against City

United will be hoping to bounce back from a disappointing defeat to their rivals in their next outing. Old Trafford hosts Everton on Saturday 9th March at 12:30pm GMT, as the Red Devils hope to avoid three consecutive defeats.

Rashford will be hoping to build on his incredible goal against City, but will also want to improve on his performances to detract from the focus on what he does off the pitch. An excellent showing against the Toffees will help to underline his point that he remains committed to assisting his boyhood club.