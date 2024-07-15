Highlights Ferdinand has criticised Southgate's handling of Harry Kane's EURO 2024 involvement.

Rio Ferdinand has lambasted Gareth Southgate's misuse of Harry Kane during EURO 2024. The Bayern Munich striker has been far from his best over this summer, but despite showing further signs of struggle in Sunday's final, he remained on the pitch up until the 61st minute.

While the 30-year-old did end up securing himself the tournament's Golden Boot award after scoring three goals - thus meaning he shared the accolade with five other players after a recent rule change - Kane looked far from himself in England's adventure as the Three Lions' late, late show came to a deflating finale at the hands of four-time winners Spain.

Southgate has come under an avalanche of criticism in previous tournaments for starting players that are out-of-form, and with Kane showing weariness from day one of EURO 2024, he is the latest to draw attention to poor managerial decisions. Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins came into the squad off the back of resounding Premier League seasons, but failed to notch any more than 100 minutes of international football combined.

What Rio Ferdinand Said

He feels England didn't play to his strengths

Kane's EURO 2024 involvement will be a primary topic of debate from now until the start of the Premier League season. While some said he should have been outright dropped, Ferdinand voiced concerns that England failed to play to the former Tottenham star's strengths.

"When he's been at his best he's had two flying wingers either side of him at tottenham and at Bayern Munich, and teams that play the ball forward and have runners that are a threat in behind," he told BBC Sport.

"You need to play your players in their best possible positions that suit them and benefit them. I'll give you examples of two players. Kane I think he's played in a position after scoring 40-something goals for Bayern [Munich] this season, and he's played in this team in a way that doesn't suit him.

He added: "We can talk about how good or bad he's played, but you need to play to people's strengths and if you switch that over to [Marc] Cucurella, who was ridiculed by his own supporters at Chelsea, who comes here and is arguably the best left-back in the tournament because he was played to his strengths and he was given pictures that suited his game."

England's EURO 2024 Campaign

The late, late show wasn't sustainable in the end

In direct contrast to the scrutiny that surrounded Southgate's over-reliance on Kane, he was given his deserved flowers for how he changed games by looking towards the bench. The Round of 16 triumph was won in extra-time, the quarter-final was decided by penalties, and the semi-final needed substitutes Cole Palmer and Ollie Watkins to combine to take the Three Lions to the final.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ollie Watkins' goal was clocked at 89:59, which makes it the latest winner in regular time in European CHampionship knockout history.

But while there's only so many times before coincidences and luck translate to fate and destiny, this wasn't to be the case for Southgate's latest climb towards forgotten European peaks. Goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal either side of a Palmer strike ensured football wouldn't be coming home for a 59th year on Sunday as La Roja claimed their fourth crown in the German capital.