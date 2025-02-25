With Ruben Amorim-led Manchester United on the verge of purgatory – most notably, by being 15th in the table – central defender-turned-pundit Rio Ferdinand has highlighted one ‘massively disrespected’ player whom he ‘feels sorry’ for.

Things haven’t been all too rosy since Lisbon-born Amorim took charge in November, as evidenced by their lowly league position, and the Red Devils are now fighting for a place in the top half of the table alongside Europa League and FA Cup aspirations.

Sacking Erik ten Hag and replacing him mid-season was always going to be a tough ask for the club – but one player has remained a constant throughout. And that’s Bruno Fernandes, a player who has endured his fair share of criticism.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since his first game in the FA Cup in March 2020, Fernandes is the competition’s joint-top goalscorer (9). Only Kevin De Bruyne has more contributions.

Fernandes, who took over Harry Maguire’s duties as Manchester United captain in 2023, has been a shining light since joining from Sporting CP in January 2020, often grabbing games by the scruff of the neck and producing a match-defining moment.

But his perceived petulance (encapsulated by the odd hands in the air moment), lack of leadership qualities and heroball tactics have not always been well consumed by fans and Ferdinand has swiftly jumped to his defence in a time of need.

Speaking following his former side’s 2-2 draw with David Moyes’ Everton recently, Ferdinand – widely recognised as one of the greatest defenders in the long and storied history of the Premier League – implied they are a Championship team without him.