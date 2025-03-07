Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has explained why he fell silent after Liverpool’s dramatic last-gasp winner against Paris Saint-Germain in Wednesday night’s Champions League Round of 16 first-leg at the Parc des Princes. The French giants had dominated proceedings, racking up 27 shots - 10 on target - only for Harvey Elliott to snatch victory with Liverpool’s first shot on goal, sealing an astonishing smash-and-grab result from the jaws of defeat.

Throughout the match, Liverpool fans flooded social media, accusing TNT Sports’ commentary team - featuring Ally McCoist, Darren Fletcher, and Ferdinand - of biased coverage. The trio spent much of the game praising PSG’s performance, only for Les Parisiens to once again collapse in Europe, continuing a decade-long cycle of disappointment.

Ferdinand, in particular, found himself under fire for swiftly branding Ibrahima Konate’s challenge on Bradley Barcola a red-card offence before even seeing a replay. Later in the game, he also claimed a PSG forward was "just offside," despite clear evidence showing the player was at least a yard ahead of Liverpool’s defensive line.

Rio Ferdinand Addresses Liverpool Fan Criticism

He has revealed why he didn't say anything after Harvey Elliott's crusher

The Anfield Agenda released a video criticising the lack of neutrality in football commentary on Thursday morning, aiming a lot of their fury at Ferdinand. In the video posted to X, one of the hosts can be heard saying: "You don't need people like Rio Ferdinand there commentating on a Liverpool game knowing damn well he doesn't want to see you do anything or win anything."

Ferdinand has since replied to that initial post. His response, which could be deemed somewhat as a message to the rest of the Liverpool fans slating his perceived disappearance late into the game, read (see post below):

"Morning Craig. I wasn’t on the gantry when Liverpool scored… like in the 1st half where I left the commentary position to go back down pitchside after 36 minutes. I was asked to do the same in the 2nd half prior to the goal. Thanks."

There will always be tension between Liverpool fans and Manchester United players, both past and present, as the latest saga highlights. However, it’s the Liverpool faithful who are likely feeling more satisfied at the moment.

The Reds took a significant step toward the Champions League quarter-finals with a 1-0 victory over PSG, and heading to Anfield is a daunting challenge for any team, especially when facing a deficit to overcome next Tuesday night.