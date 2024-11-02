Manchester United interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has already done wonders in charge of the Red Devils, having won his first game in charge via a 5-2 win over Leicester City in the League Cup in midweek - and former teammate Rio Ferdinand has claimed that the Dutchman could be asked to stay in some capacity by incoming boss Ruben Amorim.

Amorim will join the club on November 11, missing three home clashes against Chelsea and Leicester in the league, alongside a clash against PAOK in the Europa League - before embarking on his first clash against Ipswich Town after the international break. For now, Van Nistelrooy will take over first-team affairs, and he's already made a superb start with the demolishing of the Foxes at the Theatre of Dreams.

Ferdinand: Van Nistelrooy 'Knows What's Needed' at Man Utd

The striker has made a superb start to life as United interim

With Van Nistelrooy having been a club legend with 95 Premier League goals in just 150 games for the Red Devils, he could further that under Amorim once the Portuguese boss comes to the helm in a couple of weeks - especially as a player who knows the club. His former teammate Ferdinand said:

"I look at Ruud as well and I think, is he going to be the one? Is he going to want to stay, for one? And would a new man coming in want him to stay? I think yes on both. "Ruud knows the fabric at the place, he knows what's needed. He knows what's needed to be healthy and successful at Manchester United because he's been there, seen and played it. I think he'll be integral, I think he'll be a huge help, and I think he's a type of human that would help, rather than hinder the new incoming guy."

With Amorim having won all ten of Sporting's games in the Primiera Liga by scoring 35 goals and conceding just three in the process, United are picking the Portuguese boss up at the peak of his powers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim has won 162 of his 229 Sporting games.

He is untested in the Premier League, but he has plenty of experience in continental competitions - and that could be enough to deal with the initial challenge of the top-flight.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 02-11-24.