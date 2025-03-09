Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has hit back at critics of current captain Bruno Fernandes on social media.

It has been a turgid season for Manchester United, especially in comparison to the lofty standards that they have set themselves in recent decades. Erik ten Hag was sacked early in the campaign and replaced by Ruben Amorim, who had risen to prominence as a manager with Sporting Lisbon.

Though there have been slight signs of improvement at times under the Portuguese, it is clear that the Red Devils are in need of investment, with many players seemingly struggling to fit into Amorim’s tactical set-up. The club are in the last 16 of the Europa League, but have bowed out of both domestic cup competitions and sit well within the Premier League’s mid-table.

Man United’s current predicament would have been unthinkable at the campaign’s beginning, given the stature of the club. Many players have, perhaps rightly, been subjected to criticism in recent months, but Ferdinand has come out in defence of one player in particular.

Ferdinand Defends Fernandes

Midfielder has been one of very few bright spots

While it has been far from an amazing season for Bruno Fernandes, he has certainly been one of Man United’s more consistent performers in a season where so many of their players have struggled for form. The club captain has been deployed either in central midfield or his natural number 10 role under Amorim thus far.

Bruno Fernandes 24/25 Season So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played Premier League 26 6 7 2,199' Europa League 8 1 2 711' FA Cup 3 2 1 330' League Cup 3 2 2 208'

Fernandes has not been immune from fan opinion, though. The midfielder has been the target of criticism from some sections of the Man United faithful, though former defender Rio Ferdinand has been quick to jump to his defence. On X, formerly known as Twitter, Ferdinand stated:

“Bruno is our problem they keep telling me…”

Where Man United end the season remains to be seen, but it is clear that the campaign will not be one that is looked back on fondly. In any case, should they wish to push further up the Premier League table, it is more likely than not that much of that pressure will fall on Fernandes’ shoulders, something that Ferdinand thinks he is more than capable of handling.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 09/03/2025)