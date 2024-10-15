Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has said that INEOS are 'sending a message' by terminating Sir Alex Ferguson's ambassador agreement with the club.

Since retiring from his position as manager many years ago, Ferguson has been regularly seen in the stands at Old Trafford with the former Scottish manager still involved with the Red Devils in some capacity. Sir Jim Ratcliffe informed Ferguson last week, marking the end of his 39-year connection with the club, which began when he became manager in 1986. Ferguson's success, including 13 Premier League titles, solidified his reputation as one of the greatest managers in history.

Ferguson has almost been part of the furniture at Old Trafford, so the decision isn't likely to go down well with everyone affiliated with the Manchester club.

Rio Ferdinand Reacts to INEOS Decision

He believes they are making a statement

The Athletic reported on Tuesday morning that Manchester United have made the decision to cut their multi-million-pound annual payment to Ferguson, cancelling his ambassador role at Old Trafford. INEOS made the decision as they continue to try to cut costs within the club.

Reacting to the news, Ferdinand took to social media, suggesting that INEOS were making a statement and were trying to send a message...

"If Sir Alex can be taken out, then NO ONE IS SAFE at ManUtd- anyone can get it now. Ineos sending a message to ANYONE at the club?!?"

INEOS have only been officially involved with United since the start of the year and are stamping their authority at Old Trafford. Although Ferguson isn't involved in a major capacity like he once was when he was a manager, ever since he retired he's remained in and around the club, so it's undoubtedly a huge decision from INEOS.

Ratcliffe and his team have been looking to steer United back in the right direction, and cutting their spending has been a big part of what they've done so far. If INEOS feel that the money spent on Ferguson can be distributed to more pivotal parts of the club, then United supporters will have to trust their decision.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sir Alex Ferguson managed 1,500 games for Manchester United, winning 895 of those.

Man Utd Eyeing Alphonso Davies in 2025

It would be an ambitious move

According to a report from Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United are considering a move to sign Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies. Scouts have regularly monitored the Canadian international and he's been identified as one of their desired targets for the 2025 summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have endured plenty of issues in Davies' position of late, with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia both struggling due to injuries. The United duo are both currently on the treatment table and the left-back position is likely to be an area they address in the upcoming windows.

