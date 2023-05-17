Jamie Carragher and Rio Ferdinand have been locked in a dispute in recent times.

Ferdinand believed that Lautaro Martinez should have had a penalty when he went to ground in the clash between Inter Milan and AC Milan.

Carragher did not agree and called out Ferdinand.

Speaking on CBS Sports, he said: "I think anyone out there who is watching the replay and seeing what VAR do and still believe that is a penalty, they must be a clown.

"When players in my position, who are defenders, English defenders who are commentating on the game...

"As defenders we have to stick together, don't we and I just felt people were getting a little bit carried away. Rio Ferdinand. I'm happy to call him a clown!"

Ferdinand did not respond well to Carragher's comment and made sure to sarcastically fire back.

"Every time I see him it's all love man. I don't understand why he came with the hostility. We see each other, it's all cool," Ferdinand said on his podcast 'FIVE'.

"He used to carry my boots when we were with England and stuff like that. Always showed me love."

Rio Ferdinand and Jamie Carragher come face-fo-face before Manchester City vs Real Madrid

The duo came face-to-face for the first time since that exchange on Wednesday evening.

Both were on punditry duty at the Etihad Stadium ahead of the Champions League semi-final second leg clash between Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Ferdinand was happy to hug and shake hands with Thierry Henry and Micah Richards but initially blanked Carragher.

The Man Utd legend did not leave Carragher hanging for too long, though, and after a few words shook hands.

Ferdinand posted the exchange on Twitter alongside the caption: 'Why the red face!!?? @Carra23'.

The exchange brings back memories of Cristiano Ronaldo, who famously blanked Gary Neville following criticism in October 2022.

More to follow...