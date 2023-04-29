Arsenal have been heavily criticised in recent weeks after letting their lead at the top of the Premier League table slip.

The Gunners had an eight-point lead at the top of the table at the start of the month.

But four games without a win, including a crushing loss to title rivals Manchester City, has seen Arsenal lose their advantage at the top of the table.

The Gunners still have a two-point lead over City at the top of the table but Pep Guardiola's side have two games in hand.

Rio Ferdinand was critical of Arsenal following the loss against City in midweek.

The Man Utd legend was having none of it when Martin Keown said that Mikel Arteta had restored a winning culture.

"How are they winners now?They've not won nothing," he said, per the Sun.

He added: "The culture is changing and Arteta has done remarkably well. But to say they are a winning team is a stretch too far right now."

Simon Jordan hits back at Rio Ferdinand and Man Utd pundits

TalkSPORT pundit has now hit back at Ferdinand and other Man Utd pundits who have labelled Arsenal as 'bottlers'.

He said: “Listen, if Rio Ferdinand and the rest of the Man United acolytes in the media want to talk about bottling, then they can look no further than their own club.

“Because they’ve had plenty of opportunities to review that particular outlook and attitude against Sevilla, Liverpool, Manchester City, Brentford and against other sides.

“So let’s get the consequences of the observations right, there is little doubt that Arsenal have installed a winning mentality in that football club.

“Whether that ultimate win [Premier League title] is going to be theirs, probably not at this moment in time.

“But to suggest they aren’t building a winning mentality in the football club and they aren’t a group of winners, is stupid analysis by Rio Ferdinand.”

What next for Arsenal?

Arsenal will look to get back to winning ways when they host Chelsea on Tuesday May 2.

The Gunners have to win all their remaining games and hope City slip up in their bid to win their first Premier League title since 2004.