Highlights Rasmus Hojlund's form in the Champions League suggests he has potential, but he has struggled to score in the Premier League.

Rio Ferdinand believes that Manchester United's current wingers are too selfish, and Hojlund needs better service to succeed.

Ferdinand suggests that players like Michael Olise and Jarrod Bowen could provide the needed service for Hojlund.

If all you'd seen of Rasmus Hojlund this season was his escapades in the Champions League, you'd be forgiven for thinking Manchester United had signed a world-class superstar. Now, they still might have, but his form in the Premier League is worlds apart from what he's shown in Europe, and he's yet to score a single goal domestically.

His form in the Champions League shows that he's clearly got something about him, though, it's just a matter of the Red Devils figuring out how to utilise him properly in England and Rio Ferdinand believes there are five possible wingers that they could bring in in order to help him out.

Rio Ferdinand: Jarrod Bowen among players that would help Rasmus Hojlund

Ferdinand believes Hojlund needs better service from wide areas

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former United defender revealed that he thinks the issue right now at Old Trafford is the current crop of wingers are too selfish, always looking to score rather than create opportunities for Hojlund and that's played a large role in his struggles.

As a result, Ferdinand thinks there are five players out there who the club could bring in that would help the former Atalanta man find his feet in the Premier League. Whether the Red Devils actually bring any of the players in remains to be seen, but the former centre-back came up with some very surprising names.

"If Man United had [Michael] Olise, Jack Harrison, [Dwight] McNeil at Everton, Jacob Murphy at Newcastle – any one of those four wingers, I reckon he [Hojlund] would have five or six goals by now. "Why? Because they cross the ball. All four of those boys, their first thought is, get the ball, head down, either beat the full-back and cross or give me a yard and cross the ball. "He [Hojlund] needs service. Bowen [is another who would help Hojlund]. These guys want to provide, we’ve got wingers who either want to get a shot off, shoot, beat someone."

It's hard to imagine Erik ten Hag bringing in players like Jacob Murphy and Jack Harrison, but Ferdinand believes they are better options than what is currently on offer at Old Trafford. Here's how the five have performed so far this season.

Statistics in 2023/24 (per Transfermarkt) Player Appearances Goals Assists Michael Olise 5 1 0 Jack Harrison 12 1 3 Dwight McNeil 15 2 3 Jacob Murphy 9 1 4 Jarrod Bowen 19 10 2

Man United's current wingers aren't cutting it

Just five assists between five players

A large portion of United's issues this season has been their inability to score goals and their wingers have played a large role in that. Across five different players, Marcus Rashford, Facundo Pellistri, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho, they've created just five assists which is pretty absurd.

Things need to pick up soon if the club want to get the most out of their new striker and whether that means they need to bring a new winger in or not, they certainly need to do something.