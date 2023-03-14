Rio Ferdinand was having none of Manchester City’s lights show before their Champions League last 16 second leg against RB Leipzig on Tuesday night.

In an attempt to generate some extra buzz prior to kick off, City put on a light show for their supporters before the players emerged.

But Ferdinand, one of Manchester United’s greatest ever defenders, mocked the spectacle on a video posted to social media.

“We don’t need stuff like this at Old Trafford,” Ferdinand said. “We do need all these lights at Old Trafford!

“At Man United we don’t need these lights shows.”

The former England international was also quoted as saying: “When you’ve got history like we have, you don’t need all this.”

However, ex-Man City defender Joleon Lescott - who was working alongside Ferdinand for BT Sport - responded in style.

“Yeah, well these are Champions League lights,” Lescott said. “Europa League don’t need these lights.”

Even Rio had to laugh at that comeback.

Video: Rio burned after mocking Man City lights show

Check out the video here:

Indeed, Ferdinand regularly competed in the latter stages of the Champions League during his glittering spell with Man Utd.

But the Red Devils haven’t been a force in Europe’s premier club competition since Sir Alex Ferguson left Old Trafford a decade ago.

City, on the other hand, are expected to go close to winning the Champions League this season.

It’s the one trophy that’s evaded City since becoming one of the world’s richest football clubs in 2008.

Pep Guardiola is desperate to help City end their wait to become champions of Europe for the first time. The revered Catalan coach hasn’t won the Champions League since his unforgettable spell with Barcelona.

As for Man Utd, they are among the favourites to win this season’s Europa League.

Erik ten Hag’s side hammered Real Betis 4-1 at Old Trafford last week to leave themselves with one foot and four toes in the quarter-finals.

However, they will be hoping to be competing with their noisy neighbours in the Champions League next season.