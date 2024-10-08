Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has revealed that he knew that the culture at the Old Trafford-based outfit had ‘changed’ once Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard escaped punishment for dancing on social media, despite the club residing in sixth place at that point.

London-born Ferdinand, who has enjoyed retirement by becoming a pundit, was one of the best centre-backs that the Premier League had to offer in his pomp and, as such, won an array of silverware with the Red Devils – including a sextet of top-flight titles.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Man Utd have lost by 3+ goals 23 times (in 424 games) since Ferguson’s exit. They lost by the same margin on 22 occasions under the Scotsman’s 1,035-game tenure.

Under Sir Alex Ferguson, the Red Devils were the dominant force in England and a force to be reckoned with on the European stage – but things drastically changed following the end of his 26-year tenure, as recently told by Ferdinand.

Ferdinand: Lack of Discipline has ‘Changed’ Man Utd From Fergie Days

‘I’ll tell you when it changed, from the outside at least’

Close

In his latest episode on his ‘Rio Ferdinand Presents’ YouTube channel, Ferdinand invited former teammate Phil Jones on to talk about the winning mentality at the club during Ferguson’s illustrious reign – and how all that diminished following the Scotsman’s departure.

Jones said: “Back then, when you look at the dressing room we had… we had so many incredible, powerful leaders that wouldn't let anything get in the way of the team's performance and the team winning.

"That winning mentality was so strong and powerful that no one that came in could disrupt that.”

Related Man Utd's 15 Biggest Defeats Since Sir Alex Ferguson's Retirement Manchester United have suffered several embarrassing losses since Sir Alex Ferguson retired from management.

Ferdinand then brought up when the clip of Pogba and Lingard dancing on social media emerged which, from an outsider’s perspective, has been labelled as the changing of the guard, at least in terms of the lack of leadership and discipline, among the Old Trafford side.

The defender-turned-pundit recalled a phone conversation he had with Wayne Rooney, who was still at the club at the time. He explained this was the moment he could tell things at Man Utd had changed for good, saying:

“I’ll tell you when it changed, from the outside at least. I rang Wazza [Wayne Rooney] and said, ‘What’s going on here? How are you allowing this?’

In response, Rooney – one of the greatest English footballers of all time – suggested that things were no longer the same and if he had raised the issue in conversation, he would’ve been met with a lack of support.

“And he said ‘You can’t say nothing man, it’s not the same anymore’. He said ‘It’s not just those two, there would be a big group looking at me like I’m mad if I said anything’.”

Adding further fuel to the fire, Jones added: “Can you imagine that happening in our dressing room?! You would get torched.”

Man Utd Trophies - During vs Post-Ferguson Era During Ferguson's Tenure Post-Ferguson 13x Premier League

2x Champions League

1x FIFA Club World Cup

1x UEFA Supercup

5x FA Cup

4x League Cup

10x Community Shield

1x Intercontinental Cup 1x Europa League

2x FA Cup

1x League Cup

Defender, in 2021, claimed Jones should leave Man Utd

In the same episode, Ferdinand personally apologised to Jones for his previous comments that suggested the latter should’ve left Manchester United long before he did: “I have to say I apologise firstly before anything. I said sorry publicly, but I’ll say it to your face this time now, for criticising you.”

“I criticised him about... he wasn't playing for a long period of time, and I was like 'he's got to go out and play', I knew this kid when he was 18 and came to Man United, he wants to play football, why is he sitting there?”

The former 81-cap England international then suggested he was unaware of Jones’ injury woes and insisted, upon realising, that he attempted to get in contact with the club to hammer home his apology. A smiling Jones simply responded: “Apology accepted”.