Reaching, and then potentially winning, the Champions League – known as the pinnacle of European football – is on every young, aspiring professional’s bucket list. It’s the most esteemed silverware on offer and only the very best manage to win it.

One of those players is Rio Ferdinand. The central defender reached the promised land with Manchester United after winning the tournament in 2008. If it hadn’t been for Pep Guardiola’s domineering Barcelona, that may have been upped to three.

Ahead of the 2021/22 season’s semi-finals, Joe Cole quizzed Ferdinand to piece together his all-time Champions League XI. None of Real Madrid triumvirate Luka Modric, Karim Benzema and Raul Gonzalez made the cut – but who did?

Goalkeeper and Defence

Edwin van der Sar, Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Sergio Ramos, Dani Alves

Close

Between the sticks, the London-born defender opted for his former teammate in Edwin van der Sar. Imposing in nature, the Dutchman is regarded as one of the most commanding goalkeepers in football history and won his first of two Champions League titles in 1994/95 as a fresh-faced youngster with Ajax before adding another to his CV 13 years later for Manchester United.

"Judging goalkeepers for me, it's do they transpire that calmness and confidence through the team? And our back four were always calmer when he was in the goal.”

Kicking off his four-man defence, Ferdinand opted for Brazilian Roberto Carlos and Dani Alves on opposing flanks. He waxed lyrical about the latter by saying: “He just patrolled the right-hand side [of Barcelona] on his own, whether or not it was defending at the back.”

Related 10 Greatest Defenders of the 2000s [Ranked] The 2000s were full of incredibly intelligent defenders who would still be dominant in the modern game, but who were the 10 best of that era?

Branded a ‘superstar’ by Ferdinand, Garca-born Carlos lifted the showpiece on three separate occasions – 97/98, 99/00 and 01/02 – and is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to ply his trade in the tournament.

Sergio Ramos, a five-time Champions League winner, and Paolo Maldini were chosen as Ferdinand’s go-to central defensive partnership. The former was a tenacious presence in the heart of the back line, while the latter was coolness personified.

On Milano-born Maldini, Ferdinand said: “He was a fantastic player. Looked a nine-and-a-half out of ten - I saw him in Miami once and he got out the pool and I swear to you I had to turn away! I just thought it was too much, you can't be that good a player and look that good.”

Position Player Appearances Goals Conceded/Clean Sheets Titles GK Edwin van der Sar 98 77/51 2x (94/95; 07/08) Position Player Appearances Goals/Assists Titles LB Roberto Carlos 120 16/27 3x (97/98; 99/00; 01/02) CB Paolo Maldini 116 3/6 5x (88/89; 89/90; 93/94; 02/03; 06/07) CB Sergio Ramos 142 17/10 4x (13/14; 15/16; 16/17; 17/18) LB Dani Alves 111 12/26 3x (08/09; 10/11; 14/15)

Midfield

Clarence Seedorf, Xavi Iniesta, Andres Iniesta