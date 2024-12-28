Regarded by many as one of the greatest centre-backs of all time, Rio Ferdinand became an iconic symbol of the Manchester United backline and subsequently the Premier League.

During his 12-year career at the Red Devils, Ferdinand had the privilege of playing alongside an unbelievable array of talent, winning six Premier League titles, three League Cups, a Champions League, and a Club World Cup trophy.

Now a pundit for TNT Sports, Ferdinand provides analysis on football matches, drawing upon his experience and vast knowledge of the game to provide viewers with a high level of insight from a world-class defender's perspective. During this time, he has unveiled some secrets from the dressing room of the best team in the world and once revealed who the best teammate he ever played alongside was.

Ferdinand labels his best Manchester United teammate

Rio snubs Ronaldo and Rooney for Nemanja Vidic

At Manchester United, Ferdinand has more than a handful of world-class players to fill up a shortlist, playing alongside some of the greatest players of his generation, but who he selects may shock you.

The player he featured alongside the most during his United career was Wayne Rooney, playing 24,584 minutes of football together.

Of course, Ferdinand also played with Cristiano Ronaldo in the earlier years of the Portuguese marksman's career, sharing the pitch on 221 occasions, including the year Ronaldo won the Ballon d'Or.

He also made 92 concurring appearances alongside one of the greatest midfielders in Premier League history, Roy Keane, sharing the field for 7,563 minutes.

However, despite the quality of the players mentioned, when speaking on the BBC podcast 'Seven,' Ferdinand explained that the best teammate he ever had was Nemanja Vidic - describing his relationship with the Serbian as 'unique,' he said:

“My best teammate, who I had the best relationship on the pitch with, was Nemanja Vidic; he was my defensive partner. Me and him played centre-back together, and we [played] perfectly well. Our styles blended. Mine and his relationship was something unique. We felt for probably four or five, maybe six, years that you could feel certain strikers wouldn’t want to play up against us. They knew it was going to be a tough day. “That was a real kind of relationship that will last forever. A lot of partnerships where I have to be the guy, I wanna be the one who’s the main guy, and we were really a partnership and a collaboration really of trying to be the best partnership rather than the best individual in that.”

Together at Manchester United, Vidic and Ferdinand became one of the most dominant centre-half combinations seen in history, with both defenders possessing physical qualities alongside a relentless mentality.

When playing alongside each other, the pairing averaged 0.71 goals conceded per game, with the Serbian international claiming two Premier League Player of the Season awards, more than any other defender in the division's history.

All statistics gathered from Transfermarkt.