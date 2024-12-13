Having played the majority of his career – 455 games, to be precise – for a club the sheer size and stature of Manchester United, former central defender Rio Ferdinand played in some of the world’s biggest and greatest stadiums – but it’s Celtic Park that stands out to him.

Not just in the Premier League, with Anfield and St James’ Park among those with the best atmospheres in British football, but on the European stage, too, the London-born ace had the pleasure - or potential displeasure - of turning out at San Siro and the like.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 2000, Ferdinand became the first defender to break the British transfer record when he joined Leeds United from West Ham for £18 million.

Ferdinand, now 46 and working as a pundit for the likes of TNT Sports, was a spectacular defender in his own right and has a throng of individual and collective accolades before hanging up his boots in July 2015 to attest to his talent.

The former Leeds United prospect won all there was to win at club level, largely with the Red Devils, including six Premier League titles, the solitary Champions League crown. As such, all manner of recognition as one of the best centre-backs in Premier League history is thoroughly deserved.

Irrespective of his illustrious career and trophy-ladened repertoire, there are still some grounds in world football that gave him the chills thanks to their electric atmospheres - but it's Celtic Park that sticks out in his mind.

Almost a decade ago, the former defender sat down with TNT Sports – as did the likes of Steven Gerrard, Steve McManaman and Michael Owen – to list off the greatest atmosphere he ever played in front of in the Champions League. Opting for Celtic's home ground, he said:

“I always say it, the best atmosphere I played in was at Celtic Park. I remember before the game Darren Fletcher and Michael Carrick standing in front of me and just as we were kicking off, the referee blew the whistle and the whole crowd just went ‘rahhh!’

As he recalled the moment of realisation, Ferdinand explained that the two aforementioned midfielders thrived at the thought of the noise: “And I remember Carrick and Fletch looking at each other and then turning round at me and going ‘Corrrr!’ as if to say ‘Yeah, this is it. This is nice, it’s good’.”

Interestingly, Ferdinand’s former teammate in Owen Hargreaves also picked the Bhoys’ stomping ground, a 60,411-seater located in Glasgow, as the most atmospheric stadium – one that he suggested was goosebump-inducing.