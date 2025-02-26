Rio Ferdinand was quick to shut down questions about whether Mohamed Salah was now the greatest player to have ever graced the Premier League. The Liverpool sensation has been untouchable as the league's best performer this season, with the Reds charging towards the title.

While the former Manchester United defender did admit that Salah deserves a place in the conversation, he is yet to usurp two of the Premier League's finest-ever players, in his opinion. The Egypt international looks to be the outright favourite to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or, with his performances elevating Liverpool to an 11-point lead on second-place Arsenal.

The 32-year-old is ageing like a fine wine, getting better as the years go on. He is on course for his most productive season in the famous red shirt to date, with an incredible 25 goals and 16 assists to his name in the league alone.

Rio Ferdinand Full of Praise For Salah

The pundit puts the Egyptian third in the all-time league rankings

Ferdinand was asked on TNT Sports if Salah is now the greatest player seen in the English top-flight since the inception of the Premier League. The defender-turned-pundit may have been quick to shut down that suggestion, but still gave the Liverpool talisman his flowers. Ferdinand said (per The Mirror):

"Stats-wise and consistency-wise he is in the conversation, in the top three definitely, but in terms of someone who excites me, the maverick, that’s what elevates them for me to be the best. It’s what you like watching. I want someone who will make me squeal. You wouldn’t want to play against Salah though, I’ll say that."

It's hard to argue with Salah being seen as one of the best in the division's extensive history when purely looking at the numbers, as the United icon admitted. The former Chelsea winger has netted 182 goals - making him the sixth-highest scorer the league has ever seen - with more games still to play in his career.

He has also broken into the top 10 goal providers, earning 85 assists so far. This is down to the way he has reinvented his game from a flying winger to a composed and technically brilliant forward.

Ferdinand Names His Top Two Premier League Icons

Thierry Henry and Cristiano Ronaldo