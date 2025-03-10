The Ballon d'Or is the most prestigious individual award in all of football, and to be in with a chance of winning it, you have to be among the very best in the business. Considering it is only handed out once a year, there are bound to be a number of players who go their whole career without lifting the golden ball that believe they should have.

The likes of Franck Ribery and Andres Iniesta are just two names who many, including himself in the Frenchman's case, feel were robbed of being recognised as the best in the world. And former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has thrown another two names into the hat who can count themselves unlucky to have never been crowned.

Ferdinand Claims Henry and Lewandowski Should've Won Ballon d'Or

The two strikers finished as second with their best finishes

Speaking in an interview with Robert Lewandowski on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand claimed that the Polish superstar and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry were the two players most deserving of winning the Ballon d'Or to never do so in their careers. Both men finished second, with Lewandowski falling short to Lionel Messi in 2021, and Henry suffering the same fate in 2003 despite outperforming eventual winner Pavel Nedvěd in several key areas.

In his discussion with the Pole, the ex-defender turned pundit stated:

"Covid took away this man's [Lewandowski's] Ballon d'Or. To think you didn't win a Ballon d'Or in that time. I can only think of Thierry Henry, he's the only other player I look at and go 'he should've won a Ballon d'Or.'"

Lewandowski looked set to claim his maiden Ballon d'Or in 2020, after his goals propelled Bayern Munich to the Champions League that year. However, the awards ceremony was cancelled, meaning that the striker never got what he truly deserved He dropped to second behind Messi the following year, with even the Argentine stating that he believed his competitor should've been handed the crown the year prior.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lewandowski did the FIFA Best Award in 2020.

Lewandowski and Henry's Feelings on Missing Out on Ballon d'Or