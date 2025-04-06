The Champions League is arguably behind only the World Cup when it comes to the biggest competitions in world football. As such, it allows the most ambitious footballers to prove themselves at the highest level.

The winner of the competition usually significantly enhances their odds of then claiming the Ballon d'Or. For example, Mohamed Salah is out of the Champions League, with Liverpool losing to Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16 – as such, he has dropped from being the 2025 Ballon d'Or favourite to having more of an outside shot.

That will no doubt be in the minds of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, and Lamine Yamal as they battle deep in the latter stages of this year's edition of the tournament. With Salah out, it's interesting to consider who is the best player left in the competition at the quarterfinals stage.

Speaking for TNT Sports, Rio Ferdinand and a collection of other pundits – such as Joe Cole, Joe Hart, Joleon Lescott, Steve McManaman, and Owen Hargreaves – debated this topic and were essentially all in agreement.

Rio Ferdinand Picked his Best Player in the Champions League

Claimed it is Kylian Mbappe

Leading the debate, Ferdinand claimed that Real Madrid ace Kylian Mbappe simply had to be considered the number one footballer left in the competition. He said:

"The best player is Mbappe."

It's not the first time Ferdinand has praised Mbappe. Speaking about him in 2024 before his move from PSG to Madrid, he told TNT Sports.: "Mbappe, I would pay every day to watch him train let alone play in a match

"I can give him the ball at left-back and he might score, can give him the ball anywhere on the pitch and he could create something." He added: "Mbappe has something different that makes me sit up at night and say 'thank you god'."

Mbappe and co will take on Arsenal in their quarterfinal tie. They will first travel to the Emirates stadium on 8 April before hosting the Gunners a week later on 16 April. Although Bukayo Saka is back from injury, Mikel Arteta and co will be without star defender Gabriel after a season-ending hamstring tear.

TNT Pundits Agree With Ferdinand

Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha given honourable mentions