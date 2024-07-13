Highlights Rio Ferdinand has claimed midfield duo Declan Rice and Kobbie Mainoo will be crucial to England's success at EURO 2024 final.

While the Manchester United legend has been impressed with Mainoo's performances, Rice was described as the most important player in England's setup.

Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, and Marc Guehi have also impressed, while Spain's Rodri stands out for his commanding role.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has named midfield duo Declan Rice and Kobbie Mainoo among England’s most impressive players at EURO 2024 ahead of Sunday's final showdown against Spain. Both players will likely play an important role in the showpiece event of the tournament and could have a huge say over the final result.

The Three Lions are now a maximum of 120 minutes of action away from bringing football home for the first time since 1966, and if they are to stand a chance against the 2008 and 2012 European Championship winners, Ferdinand has highlighted midfield - an area previously of concern to Gareth Southgate - as their strong point.

Beating Slovakia, Switzerland, and the Netherlands during the knockout stage to reach this point, England have overcome scowling doubt from their supporters to reach their second consecutive major international tournament final, and this was a trend that the 81-capped former England defender also explored when speaking on The Rest of Football podcast.

Related Euro 2024 Final: Spain vs. England Odds and Predictions All you need to know for the Euro 2024 final between Spain and England.

Ferdinand: Rice England's Most Important Player

Kobbie Mainoo has impressed the Man Utd legend at the tournament

Before the tournament got underway, there was a lot of speculation over how Southgate would set up his team, especially in midfield. Since then, both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Gallagher tried - and failed - at staking a claim as Declan Rice's first-choice partner, which spurred the Three Lions manager to claim his side hadn't yet found a replacement for EURO 2020 hero Kalvin Phillips.

As expected, this brought about a lot of controversy from those who wished to move past the former Crystal Palace defender's conservative history. But since those humble beginnings just less than a month ago now, a new heir looks to have been found in the form of Manchester United starlet, Mainoo. Everyone at home and in the stands have fittingly named this strand of the Southgate era 'Mainoo Mania', and his energy has brought the best out of Rice in the process.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Against the Netherlands, Mainoo's overall pass completion rate (96 per cent) was the highest ever recorded at a European Championship by a midfielder (minimum 100 passes).

When asked who he had been most impressed by at the tournament, Ferdinand reserved special praise for the United youngster. However, he named Rice as England's most important player, saying:

"Declan's been solid. He gets a bad rap, I think. 'He doesn't play this, he doesn't play that'. But without him, I don't know what we do. Who plays that role in this squad? In terms of importance."

"Kobbie Mainoo has also been a joy to watch, I spent quite a bit of time with his family during this tournament" he added. "You can tell their input into him is telling. Calm, level people.

"We know what it's like, we've gone out there for England in a tournament. The pressure on you is crazy. He's playing like it's just normal to him - it's phenomenal.

"He's a beautiful player to watch. He always does something in the game where you think, not many people can do that. Not many people can be that composed in those areas, under pressure.”

Other Players That Ferdinand Praised

Marc Guehi, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka have all stood out

Later in the podcast, Ferdinand also named Manchester City and Arsenal duo Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka among players that have also impressed him, alongside major international tournament debutant, Marc Guehi, who has been one of England's standout performers at the tournament. He continued: "Phil Foden's grown into it and showing glimpses of what we see in a Manchester City shirt.

"Marc Guehi's been the most consistent performer from start to finish. He's been ridiculous. Again, first tournament for him as well. "Saka's been explosive at times, and been one of the players we've looked to create openings. They're the ones who stand out for me."

In terms of Spanish praise, the 45-year-old found it difficult to overlook Rodri, which indirectly led to predictions that Sunday's Berlin standoff would be decided in midfield. Ferdinand said: "Rodri is the best conductor in the game. He is just above everybody. He almost looks like the teacher on the pitch and everyone else are pupils. That’s how it feels to me. He’s got a real calm authority about him."

Sitting at the base of Pep Guardiola's midfield blueprint, Rodri has proved pivotal to Manchester City's domestic and continental zeniths they have accomplished in recent years, often scoring big goals in critical moments, such as his rebounded strike against Inter Milan in the 2023 Champions League final to drive the Cityzens to an unprecedented treble. He is perhaps the one player England must focus their preparations on before Sunday if they are to honour the Southgate era with its deserved crown.