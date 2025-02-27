Manchester United sneaked over the line during their 3-2 home win against Ipswich Town in the Premier League, but Rio Ferdinand still isn't convinced Ruben Amorim has the players needed to execute his intended game plan. The Red Devils claimed all three points despite playing the entire second half with 10 men.

January signing Patrick Dorgu was sent off after a high challenge on Ipwsich's Omari Hutchinson. The young left-back had a night to forget as he and Andre Onana were at fault for the visitor's first goal in the opening four minutes. A miscommunication allowed Jaden Philogene an open goal early in the contest.

Amorim's side battled their way into the lead with an own goal and Matthijs de Ligt turning the game on its head before Dorgu's red card opened the door for the Tractor Boys to equalise before half-time. Harry Maguire netted a header early in the second period and United held on for the win, but questions will still be asked of the men in red.

Ferdinand Unimpressed With Man Utd Quartet

He doesn't think they suit Amorim's style of play

Ferdinand was critical of four players who started the Ipswich match, claiming none of them are being played to their strengths in the 3-4-3 system the manager is determined to stick to. Pointing to the hallmarks of an Amorim team, the defender-turned-pundit stated (per the Daily Mail):

"I watched Sporting a few times, in Europe especially. They were an athletic, dynamic team. That was one of the staples of that team, the hallmarks of that good team that was winning things. "This team aren’t a mobile, dynamic team. If you look through the heartbeat of this team they have other qualities but being physical, having the ability to overrun teams physically – they don’t have that capacity."

Joshua Zirkzee - who impressed many United fans on the night - was the first player Ferdinand was quizzed on. When asked if the Dutchman suited the system, the TNT Sports pundit responded by listing three other players in the same camp:

"No… De Ligt, Maguire, Hojlund, it’s not their game. So I think he needs to find those types of players with the capabilities of carrying out not only tactically what he wants, but the physicality is equally important."

De Ligt and Maguire were both on the scoresheet in the most recent win, but one of the best centre-backs in Premier League history doesn't think they are up to the required physical standard needed to suit Amorim's philosophy. It's hard to argue with the former Rolls-Royce at the back.

Meanwhile, both Zirkzee and Hojlund have failed to cement a place in the starting line-up regularly. The pair have only scored five Premier League goals between them, which is a huge contributing factor towards the team's struggles at the top end of the pitch.

United are battling to try and finish mid-table in the league, with the FA Cup and Europa League set to take priority if the Red Devils are to win silverware before the end of Amorim's debut campaign.

Statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-02-25.